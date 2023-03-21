Putin, Xi Jinping note key role of Russia, China on international arena

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping left the Kremlin around 9 p.m. Moscow time on Tuesday after a day of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting lasted for about six hours.

During this time, Putin and Xi Jinping held negotiations within both the limited circle and the extended circle, signed joint statements on the development of cooperation between the countries and made statements for the media. The program ended with a state dinner.

"There are changes going on now that have not happened for one hundred years, and we drive these changes together," the Chinese leader said during a farewell handshake, before wishing Putin to take care of himself.

The Russian president waited until Xi Jinping’s motorcade departed and waved him goodbye.