Russian embassy warns London against shipping depleted uranium shells to Kiev

LONDON, March 21. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the UK warned London against shipping shells with depleted uranium to Kiev. According to the Embassy commentary, obtained by TASS Tuesday, this step may cause an escalation of the conflict, and use of such ammunition may affect health of the local population.

"We view the UK’s plans, officially confirmed by the Ministry of Defense, to ship shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine as a step that may cause an escalation of the conflict. […] Radioactivity, high toxicity and carcinogenic threat of such weapons are well known," the document says. "We warn London against crossing another dangerous line in its maniacal aspiration to achieve ‘Russia’s defeat’," the diplomatic mission underscored.