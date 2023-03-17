Ukrainian forces shell DPR 14 times over day, 2 civilians killed, 2 injured — DPR mission

DONETSK, March 18. /TASS/. Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces fired 52 shells at the settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as a result of shelling, two civilians were killed, two more were injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said on Saturday.

According to the mission, cannon artillery of 152 and 155 mm caliber was used during the shelling. In total, 14 attacks were recorded, 52 ammunition was fired. Gorlovka, Donetsk and Yasinovataya were under fire.

As a result of the shelling, two civilians were killed, two more were injured, 10 homes and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged, the report says.

In the previous day, 34 attacks were recorded from the side of the Ukrainian armed forces.