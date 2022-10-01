Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces downs Ukrainian MiG-29 in Nikolayev region

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The fighter aviation of Russia’s Aerospace Forces downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 in the vicinity of the Pavlovka populated locality in the Nikolayev region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction

Russian troops eliminated more than 270 Ukrainian servicemen and five tanks while deflecting the Ukrainian army’s attempt to advance on the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction, Konashenkov said.

HIMARS, HARM and Tochka-U

Russian air defense systems have eliminated seven HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system rockets, two US-made anti-radiation HARM missiles and one Tochka-U tactical missile over 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Seven rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and two US-made anti-radiation HARM missiles were eliminated in air near Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region. Additionally, over the populated locality of Liptsy in the Kharkov region a tactical Tochka-U missile was taken down," the spokesman said. He also specified that 14 drones have been eliminated over 24 hours.

Kupyansk

Russia’s Armed Forces eliminated more than 50 militants with a rocket strike on a deployment center of a Ukrainian military brigade in the vicinity of Kupyansk, Konashenkov said.

"In the vicinity of the populated locality of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, a rocket strike eliminated a temporary deployment center of a unit of the 14th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army. More than 50 militants and 12 units of special military equipment were eliminated," he said.