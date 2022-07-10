Russian minister brings school textbooks to Melitopol from Russia

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s education minister brought some textbooks from Russia to the city of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye Region, the city said on Saturday.

"Today, the Education Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Kravtsov, brought to Melitopol the first shipment of books that children will use to study," the city administration said on Telegram.

Kravtsov said there’s no mention of aggression in history textbooks. Schoolchildren will be brought up in the traditions of friendship between peoples, he said.