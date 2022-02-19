First train takes evacuees from Donbass to Russia’s Voronezh Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 19. /TASS/. The first train carrying evacuees from Donbass has left for the Voronezh Region of Russia, Acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan told TASS.

"The Russian Railways has provided us with trains. We have dispatched the first one to the Voronezh Region. The 500 evacuees it carries will be accommodated at temporary centers," he said.

Chupriyan said that a timetable for evacuation from the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic had been drawn up.

"In this way we can estimate the resources and means we will need for the evacuation," he said.

Currently there are more than 7,000 at temporary accommodation centers in the Rostov Region, he added. All evacuees have been provided with essentials.

Earlier, Chupriyan said that 26 Russian regions were ready to host refugees from Donbass.