Over 250 cases of Omicron subvariant BA.2 recorded in Russia

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia has detected more than 250 cases of BA.2, which is believed to be a highly transmissible variant of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer health watchdog, said on Wednesday.

"As of today, 80,875 genome sequences have been uploaded to the Russian national database. Of those uploaded, 8,239 are the Omicron gene variant. I would like to indicate that we are very attentively monitoring the further development of the situation and mutations within this variant. I would like to report that to date, 253 sequences belong to [the] BA.2 [sub-lineage], which is 3%," she said at a meeting of the Russian government’s anti-coronavirus coordination council.

According to Popova, no BA.3 cases have yet been identified in Russia.

"A wide range of countries suggest even higher contagiousness of this lineage [BA.2]. It has become predominant in Denmark (82%), but in the United Kingdom and the United States it accounts for 8-9% [of the cases] now," Popova added.