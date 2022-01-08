Over 11,000 people left without heating in Russia’s Kursk due to accident

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The accident on the heat pipeline in the Russian city of Kursk caused the shutdown of heating and hot water in 196 apartment buildings where 11,200 people live, press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Kursk region reported on Saturday.

"196 multi-apartment residential buildings of various storeys with a population of 11,200 people, including 3,510 children, 6 kindergartens, and 5 educational institutions, will fall under the restriction of heat supply. Repair works are in progress," the statement said.

According to the press service of the Kursk region administration, the repairs on the heat pipeline are planned to be completed by 20:00 Moscow time on Saturday.