Peskov: Place of next Putin-Biden meeting not under discussion now

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The issue of where the next meeting of Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, may be held is not being discussed now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No discussion on it is underway, not by a long shot," he said answering the question about the place where the next summit might be held.

Asked whether any distance contacts between the leaders are under consideration now, Peskov said that the talks on NATO’s security guarantees to be provided to Russia should be held first. "We have said that it will probably occur in January. And we will expect particular answers to questions raised," he noted, adding that the meeting of presidents of the two countries would only be possible after particular agreements are reached at those consultations.

The Russian president earlier called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He stressed that Moscow needs legally binding guarantees because the West has failed to fulfill its verbal commitments.