Russian cosmonaut Shkaplerov takes command of ISS

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov became the new commander of the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos said on Saturday.
"A crew rotation has taken place aboard the ISS. Anton Shkaplerov is the new commander of the space station," Roscosmos said in a Twitter post.
На МКС состоялась «пересменка» экипажей. Антон Шкаплеров — новый командир МКС — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) November 6, 2021
Процесс передачи смены — это формальная церемония подписания документов между двумя командирами: @Thom_astro, возглавлявший её с 4 октября, и @Anton_Astrey подписали акт передачи полномочий pic.twitter.com/YYUJssA75U
According to Roscosmos, during the formal procedure of leadership handover, two commanders - the incoming and the outgoing - are to sign certain papers.
Seven crewmembers are currently working aboard the orbital outpost, including Roscosmos cosmonauts Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide. Pesquet was the ISS commander since October 4.