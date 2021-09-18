{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s 2021 Parliamentary Elections

Foreign observers record no violations during Russia’s elections, French MP says

We could see that the voting process at the polling stations that we visited was democratic, Jean-Claude Edmond Boucher stressed

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Foreign observers have not recorded any violations during Russia’s parliamentary elections so far, Jean-Claude Edmond Boucher, a representative of the delegation of independent foreign observers and a member of the French National Assembly (lower house of parliament), told reporters on Saturday.

"[We have not recorded any violations] so far," he said responding a question from TASS.

"We could see that the voting process at the polling stations that we visited was democratic," he stressed, adding that the delegation of observers planned to visit about 20 polling stations.

"In France, elections are democratic too, but fewer and fewer people come to vote. It is interesting that voting lasts three days here, which makes it possible for more people to cast their ballots," he noted. In his view, online voting in Russia likewise enables more citizens to cast their votes and helps count the votes faster. "In France, one can only vote in person," he said.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as Single Voting Day. The balloting process spans across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections to 39 regional parliaments.

