Reclamation of remaining fuel after leakage near Norilsk to start in late July — expert

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Activities to complete reclamation of the diesel fuel spill occurred near Norilsk in 2020 will start in late July, field operations director of the Great Norilsk Expedition 2021 Nikolai Yurkevich told TASS in an interview.

"This depends on the flood situation. We installed water level monitoring stations. According to my forecasts, the work will start closer to late July," the expert said.

Activities of the Great Norilsk Expedition 2021 are broken into three phases, Yurkevich said. Since reclamation is planned this year, the first phase was before reclamation, and the second and third phases will be after it.

Areas affected by spill look much better this year, the expert noted.

"We saw soil saturated with diesel fuel last year. It has been fully removed now. It is difficult to talk about vegetation because snow is still present in many areas. Next teams of researchers will be able to inform about the vegetation recovery rate," he added.