Andy Burnham officially becomes UK Parliament member

LONDON, June 22. /TASS/. Former Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who is seen as the favorite to succeed Keir Starmer as the country’s prime minister, has officially been sworn in as a member of the British Parliament in a ceremony aired by Sky News from the House of Commons.

After taking his oath of allegiance to the Crown, the 56-year-old Labour Party member signed the Test Roll, a parchment book headed by the oath.

Now that Burnham is officially part of the UK government, he can vie for leadership in the Labour Party as well as the prime minister's post.

Keir Starmer, who now holds these posts, announced his resignation on Monday. According to opinion polls, Burnham enjoys widespread support in the party and has already announced plans to seek party leadership. Given his party’s ruling status, the leader is guaranteed to become the nation’s next prime minister for the next three years, before the parliamentary election takes place.

Starmer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves were not present at the ceremony.

On June 18, Burnham won a special election in northern England for a seat in Parliament.

Burnham became the mayor of Greater Manchester in 2017, two years after losing party leadership challenge to Jeremy Corbyn. In Gordon Brown’s government (2007-2010), he held the post of the Chief Secretary to the Treasury (June 2007 - January 2008), Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport (January 2008 - June 2009), and the Secretary of State for Health (June 2009 - May 2010).