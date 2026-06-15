Russia to open over 300 polling stations abroad during Duma elections

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia intends to open more than 300 polling stations in more than 150 countries for voting in the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova.

"In 2026, it is planned to open more than 300 polling stations in more than 150 countries," Pamfilova said in a report at a joint meeting of the commission with the Federation Council Committee on Rules and Organization of Parliamentary activities.

Pamfilova said that the Central Election Commission will likely study the issue of voting abroad additionally. According to her, the commission will again ask the Foreign Ministry to request guarantees from unfriendly countries to ensure safety of Russian citizens. Depending on the relations with each country and the situation on its territory, the number of polling stations will be adjusted.