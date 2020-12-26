Russian Health Ministry authorizes use of Sputnik V for mass vaccination of people over 60

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia's Health Ministry has authorized the use of the Sputnik V vaccine for mass vaccination of people over 60 years of age, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Saturday.

"The Health Ministry has approved the amendments to the instructions for medical use. The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for inoculating people aged 18 and over. Thereby, citizens over 60 years of age can now likewise be vaccinated against the new coronavirus infection," he said.

Murashko also noted that the expert evaluation had proved the efficacy and safety of the vaccine for senior citizens over 60.