Ex-mayor of Yekaterinburg detained for discrediting Russian army

YEKATERINBURG, August 24. /TASS/. The former mayor of the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Yevgeny Roizman, has been detained for discrediting the country’s armed forces, a regional law enforcement source told TASS.

"Roizman was detained this morning. A criminal case over the discrediting of the Russian army was opened against him," the source said, adding that the case was based on a video posted on Roizman’s YouTube channel.

In 2022, a Yekaterinburg court three times sentenced Roizman to fines for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces on social media, with the total amount of fines reaching 150,000 rubles ($2,500). He was also fined 85,000 rubles ($1,400) for disrespecting the authorities. In 2021, Roizman’s participation in unauthorized activities in Moscow and Yekaterinburg resulted in fines totaling 60,000 rubles ($1,000). In addition, he was found guilty of arranging unauthorized activities and sentenced to a nine-day administrative arrest, which was later reduced to one day.

Roizman served as Yekaterinburg mayor in 2013-2018. He later worked for the Ekho Moskvy radio station and was engaged in community activities.