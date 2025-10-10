Russia would support decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to Trump — Kremlin aide

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Russia would welcome the decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"I think, yes, we would support the decision, if we were asked," the diplomat told Yunashev Live channel on Telegram.

At the same time, Ushakov said he was surprised at what he called the stupidity of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky "who could lobby a Nobel Prize for Trump" if the US leader supplies Tomahawk missiles to Kiev.

"That would mean a peace prize for sending weapons. The very idea is ludicrous. How people think reveals what their personality is," the Russian presidential aide concluded.