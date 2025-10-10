{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Nobel Prize

Russia would support decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to Trump — Kremlin aide

At the same time, Yuri Ushakov said he was surprised at what he called the stupidity of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky "who could lobby a Nobel Prize for Trump" if the US leader supplies Tomahawk missiles to Kiev

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Russia would welcome the decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"I think, yes, we would support the decision, if we were asked," the diplomat told Yunashev Live channel on Telegram.

At the same time, Ushakov said he was surprised at what he called the stupidity of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky "who could lobby a Nobel Prize for Trump" if the US leader supplies Tomahawk missiles to Kiev.

"That would mean a peace prize for sending weapons. The very idea is ludicrous. How people think reveals what their personality is," the Russian presidential aide concluded.

Tags
Foreign policyNobel Prize
Putin arrives at Palace of Nation in Tajikistan’s capital for CIS summit
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon welcomed Vladimir Putin in the main lobby before the participating leaders gathered for a family photo
Read more
Putin, Azerbaijani president discuss all pressing issues, says Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the conversation was productive
Read more
Press review: Putin asserts Valdai stance as Russia is ready to repel US missiles
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 3rd
Read more
Aliyev expresses confidence in objectivity of investigation into AZAL plane crash
The Embraer 190 passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25 near the Kazakh city of Aktau
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Russia will not face energy supply issues for centuries — Gazprom CEO
Alexey Miller also highlighted the importance of the country’s gasification program
Read more
Serbia not prepared to seize foreign property in NIS case — Vucic
The Serbian president stressed that the state fulfilled all its obligations to ensure energy stability
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Croatian pipeline operator announces halt of oil supplies to Serbia
JANAF said that the company is financially strong and stable, and well-prepared for all market challenges
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Former Ukraine’s PM urges Trump not to make fatal mistake by giving Tomahawks
Nikolay Azarov said this step turns the US president from a possible mediator, a possible participant in peace negotiations into siding with "enemies"
Read more
Western country suggested Georgia start war with Russia — Tbilisi mayor
According to Kakha Kaladze, Georgia had to hold out for ten days, and then switch to guerrilla warfare
Read more
Russia’s 2025 wheat harvest expected to reach 90 mln tonnes — Agriculture Ministry
Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Andrey Razin said that this year’s barley harvest is projected at 19.5 mln tonnes, oilseeds at 31.7 mln tonnes
Read more
US Senate approves military spending for 2026 in amount of $900 billion
The bill extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through 2028 and expands funding for the program to $500 million
Read more
Russia supplies significant volumes of oil to Tajikistan 'duty-free' — Putin
The Russian leader also noted that this issue was previously raised by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon
Read more
Russian troops wedge nearly by 1 km into Ukrainian defenses near Stavki in Donetsk region
Russian fighters have also gained new lines and positions and improved their tactical position near Yampol
Read more
US, West increasing pressure on Russia to reach settlement on Ukraine — Trump
Donald Trump noted that the US is "selling a lot of weapons to NATO, and that's going to Ukraine for the most part"
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Kremlin notes major pause in Russia-US dialogue on Ukraine
"The dialogue as a follow-up of the Istanbul talks is considerably stalled," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Trump may raise tariffs on Norway if he does not receive Nobel Peace Prize — newspaper
The article noted that the US leader, in particular, may call on other countries to refuse to purchase Norwegian gas or oil or to limit official contacts with Oslo
Read more
Parliament in Peru votes to impeach President Boluarte over rising crime
On Thursday, Peruvian lawmakers considered four motions to impeach Dina Boluarte over her "moral inability" to hold the presidential post
Read more
US running out of funds for nuclear arsenal modernization due to shutdown — secretary
As Chris Wright noted, the NNSA under the US Department of Energy is responsible for maintaining the readiness and production of the nuclear arsenal, as well as engines for submarines and aircraft carriers
Read more
Russian engineers create Soratnik smart helmet for troops
The AI module collects data from a soldier’s helmet camera, from other troops with similar gear, and from a drone over the battlefield
Read more
London remains committed to deploying NATO strike capabilities in Ukraine — envoy
Andrey Kelin recalled that ever since the Ukraine conflict began, Great Britain has been fanning the flames, with the goal of inflicting a so-called strategic defeat on Russia
Read more
Drone immune to electronic warfare tested at training ground near St. Petersburg
The drone can fly despite electronic warfare interference, navigate in areas without satellite communication, respond to the operator, and transmit the necessary information
Read more
Szijjarto condemns attempts to defend Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream
According to Donald Tusk, "blowing up a gas pipeline is acceptable"
Read more
US intends to ban Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on way or from US — news agency
US airlines "have long criticized the decision" to allow Chinese airlines to fly over Russian airspace on flights to or from the US, the news agency said
Read more
Russia, North Korea work together to fight collective West for global justice — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council emphasized that the bilateral relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang has reached an unprecedented level of strategic partnership
Read more
Kiev sends reserves to Krasnoarmeisk for counterattacks — Donetsk People’s Republic’s head
"The enemy has deployed, among other things, reserve strategic units," Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Lawmakers reject two motions of no-confidence against European Commission chief
A total of 594 lawmakers cast their ballots
Read more
UN ignores Russia on Bucha issue due to confidentiality principles — spokesman
Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric pointed out that this topic is often raised in the discussions between the Russian Federation and the Secretary General
Read more
All road maps of Russia, Azerbaijan successfully implemented — Aliyev
The Azerbaijani President noted that the Russian-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission had met relatively recently, where the co-chairs discussed in detail a wide range of issues
Read more
Situation with gas supply in Europe is even worse than last year — Gazprom CEO
In early October, Gazprom reported that the problem with winter preparations in Europe was worsening
Read more
Moldovan authorities turning country into supply base for Kiev — senior Russian diplomat
According to the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, the anti-Russian orientation of the Moldovan military strategy for 2025-2035 is obvious
Read more
Israeli government approves deal to release hostages as part of Gaza settlement
This should be the first step toward a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Possibility exists that Israel may want to restart war in Gaza — Turkish MFA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized that "once the hostage situation is resolved, Israel will have no arguments left to maintain its own legitimacy"
Read more
Kim Jong Un personally thanks Russian artists for their concert in Pyongyang
The North Korean leader said that the event would contribute to the growing relationship between Russia and North Korea
Read more
Trump confirms Israel, Hamas to sign deal in Egypt
Earlier, the US president said that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first stage of the peace plan after talks in Egypt
Read more
Russian projectiles exploded near AZAL flight, did not hit it directly, says Putin
The Russian leader said that a Ukrainian drone was in the sky
Read more
Lavrov, Valdai Club experts to discuss ways to resolve Middle East issue
The top Russian diplomat earlier pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was another example of a regional tragedy created by US policies
Read more
Mediators, US administration guarantee Gaza conflict over — Hamas
Hamas received guarantees from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey
Read more
Russia’s response to Tomahawks in Kiev could be military cooperation with Cuba — expert
Alexander Stepanov said the ratified agreement expands the military cooperation
Read more
Russian, Central Asian transport corridors can be integrated — Putin
The Russian leader highlighted opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union for countries of Central Asia that are not its full members
Read more
Avtovaz reaches agreement with Chinese partners on St. Petersburg plant — CEO
In December 2022, Avtovaz said that it plans to start producing cars of a higher stratum at the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg, including Category C and D sedans and crossovers
Read more
Russia's international reserves hit fresh all-time high of over $722.5 bln — Central Bank
As of September 26, Russia’s international reserves totaled $713.3 bln
Read more
Iran could already have nuclear weapons but for US strikes, Trump says
According to the American leader, this would overshadow the achievement of agreements on a settlement in the Middle East
Read more
250 Palestinians serving life terms to be released as part of Gaza deal — Hamas
Additionally, all the Palestinian minors that were arrested will be released from prisons as well as all female convicts, the member of the Hamas political bureau said
Read more
Global gas demand grows years amid ‘war’ on hydrocarbons
Today, global gas consumption stands at 4.3 trillion cubic meters, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said
Read more
Russia providing every assistance to probe into AZAL flight crash — Putin
The Russian president recalled that he had originally apologized that the flight crashed in the Russian skies
Read more
Russian forces encircle enemy troops near Kuzminovka in Donbass region — expert
The enemy got encircled due to "poor troop management and delayed action" by the Ukrainian military command, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Winner of Nobel Peace Prize to be announced in Oslo
According to media reports, among the nominees are US President Donald Trump, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the World Health Organization, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
Read more
MiG-31 aircraft crashes in Russia’s Lipetsk Region, pilots survive — defense ministry
The aircraft’s crew ejected, there is no threat to the pilots’ lives
Read more
South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal upholds Russia's lawsuit against Google
The current ruling by South Africa's highest arbitration court could expedite the consideration of other aspects of the Spas TV channel's lawsuit against Google in the country
Read more
Hamas believes IDF exhausted, unable to attack Gaza again
"The Israeli army is exhausted and unable to attack the Gaza Strip again," Osama Hamdan said
Read more
Kiev loses 1,450 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump does not believe in Russia’s attack on Finland, ready to protect NATO allies
US President Donald Trump noted that "the chances of that are very, very small"
Read more
Ukrainian forces double attacks on Kharkov Region's civilians amid Russian troops’ advance
The head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration clarified that the situation in the liberated part of the region remains extremely difficult, with the Ukrainian military carrying out daily attacks on civilians' homes
Read more
Trump's Gaza plan, Central Asia projects: Putin's statements at Dushanbe summit
TASS has collected the key statements of the head of state
Read more
Peruvian Congress to consider impeachment of president in coming hour
The country’s President Dina Boluarte will be notified of this decision so that she can exercise her right to defense
Read more
China adds 14 Western defense firms to its list of unreliable organizations
According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, these measures are taken to protect China's sovereignty and development interests, in accordance with national laws on foreign trade, national security, and countering foreign sanctions
Read more
Kim Jong Un promises to build 'socialist paradise' in North Korea — news agency
The North Korean leader stressed that life in North Korea can significantly improve
Read more
Peru’s Congress president takes oath of office as head of state
Jose Jeri will execute the office of president until July 26, 2026
Read more
Vucic urges Russia to solve together problem of US sanctions against NIS
"I am well aware Russians are innocent to sanctions but as the president of the republic, I have no right to allow that my nation continues suffering without cause and I will not allow it," the Serbian leader said in his address to the nation
Read more
Trump may toughen anti-Russian sanctions
The US leader mentioned this at the beginning of a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb
Read more
Press review: Ukraine plans Tomahawk strikes on Russia and Canada may join Baltic clash
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 8th
Read more
Russia tests upgraded Krab drones with stronger anti-jamming systems
Both models feature an unusual inverted L-shaped design, the Innovation Flight Systems Company's representative noted
Read more
Press review: Brussels seeks military boost while Turkic bloc may evolve into alliance
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 9th
Read more
Zelensky is freeing up living space for Europe by exterminating population — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova called the continued forced mobilization in Ukraine "a true genocide and annihilation of the Ukrainian people"
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 2.96% to 2,638.37 points, while the RTS Index added 3.13% to 1,020.93 points
Read more
Russian gas supplies to Central Asia rise by 15% in eight months
According to Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, the economies of Central Asian countries are expanding rapidly, and forecasts for the next five to six years suggest growth of up to 60%
Read more
Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget up 13.2% in 9M 2025
Non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget totaled $250.3 bln
Read more
UN should be repaired, and not written off — Russian MFA
Sergey Vershinin highlighted the importance of addressing the historical injustices stemming from decolonization and the emergence of new sovereign states
Read more
Putin suggests Zelensky may flee abroad, says Russia would take him in
"But he will be taken care of by those people whose interests he is serving now," the Russian leader said
Read more
Azerbaijani president grateful to Putin for information on causes of AZAL flight crash
Ilham Aliyev also thanked Putin for taking the investigation into the AZAL flight crash under his personal control
Read more
Venezuelan leader signs decree on entry into force of agreement with Russia — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov explained that with Maduro’s signing of the decree, "the Venezuelan side has completed the internal procedures necessary for the Russia-Venezuela treaty to take effect"
Read more
Zelensky loses touch with reality, top Hungarian diplomat says
Peter Szijjarto commented on Vladimir Zelensky's remark that Kiev could integrate into the EU regardless of Hungary's position
Read more
Russia to respond to seizure of its assets with very tough measures — Foreign Ministry
The West is seeking to confiscate Russian assets to compensate for the heavy costs of maintaining "the bloody Ukrainian conflict and the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow postponed until later date — Kremlin
This is related to the beginning of the active phase of implementation of US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers AK-12K assault rifles to Russian troops ahead of schedule
AK-12K assault rifles fully meet stated requirements and are effective thanks to their enhanced precision and accuracy of fire and reliable use in urban warfare and trenches and close combats
Read more
Putin to attend CIS summit on last day of Tajikistan visit
According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the event will focus on developing trade and investment partnerships and strengthening security in the CIS
Read more
There is currently no alternative to AI and it requires ever more energy — Gazprom CEO
Alexey Miller noted that countries lacking sufficient energy to power data centers would be "left on the sidelines of history"
Read more
Situation in Gaza to be monitored by US troops already stationed in region — White House
Up to 200 US personnel, who are already stationed in the Middle East, will be tasked with monitoring the peace agreement in Israel
Read more
Israel strikes Gaza after peace deal announced — civil defense
There were received numerous reports of explosions across the region, the civil defense service of the Palestinian enclave said
Read more
Russia’s trade with Central Asia rises by 4% in 2025 — Putin
The Russian leader added that the volume of trade between Russia and the countries of Central Asia has surpassed $45 bln
Read more
Medvedev continues his visit to North Korea
On October 10, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrates the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea
Read more
US Justice Department charges New York Attorney General handling Trump case with fraud
Letitia James, if convicted, could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to one million dollars
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Turkey, US, Qatar, Egypt to monitor implementation of Gaza agreement — Turkish MFA
Hakan Fidan clarified that "at the moment, the group has no pre-defined responsibilities"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says has no data about Russia’s losses in military operation in Ukraine
It was also mentioned tha the Russian president receives complete information about the operation
Read more
Russia won't leave Serbia out in the cold amid US sanctions against NIS — envoy
Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko expressed confidence that the situation in the Serbian market will remain stable in the near future
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Trump states any peace agreement between Israel, Palestine has his support
The US president shared no personal view on the settlement
Read more
US to send 200 troops to Israel to monitor ceasefire in Gaza Strip — news agency
The agency's sources noted that the US leadership is setting up a "civil-military coordination center" in Israel that will oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip
Read more
Ukraine will never return to its 1991 borders — former prime minister
When asked about potential territorial solutions to Ukraine's ongoing issues and whether Odessa might become a Russian city, Nikolay Azarov responded that he preferred not to speculate
Read more
Putin arrives at Palace of Nation in Tajikistan’s capital for CIS summit
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon welcomed Vladimir Putin in the main lobby before the participating leaders gathered for a family photo
Read more
AZAL crew declined landing in Makhachkala before crash — Putin
According to the Russian leader, this was registered on the recordings of the black boxes
Read more
Russia to do its best to keep momentum in development of relations with Baku — Putin
The Russian president emphasized that the agreement between Russia and Azerbaijan was signed not so long ago and Moscow will do everything to implement all its main provisions
Read more
Israeli Army announces strike on Hamas radical group in Gaza
According to the army press service, the radicals were located "in close proximity" to Israeli military positions and posed an "immediate threat" to their security
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drone attacks cause fires at energy facilities in southern Russia
Falling drone debris also damaged two private houses in the Rostov Region
Read more
Kim calls on Korean Workers' Party to get rid of 'ignorance, incompetence' — media
The North Korean leader emphasized that not only the attitude of party members toward the public, their moral character, and work style must change, but also their mindset
Read more
Israel halts strikes on Gaza after approval of ceasefire deal — TV
The attacks stopped after the Israeli government approved the ceasefire agreement
Read more