Zelensky trying to embroil entire Europe into armed conflict — Belarusian diplomat

MINSK, June 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is attempting to embroil Belarus and the entire Europe into a military conflict, said Deputy Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of Belarus’s House of Representatives (lower chamber of parliament) Oleg Gaidukevich.

Earlier, Zelensky made more threats against Belarus, saying that he is ready to order an attack on military equipment reportedly deployed on the border if it is not removed within a week.

"He lied. There is no equipment on the border except for what is needed to ensure the security of Belarus. And this is well-known, including in the West," the lawmaker said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

"We all understand perfectly well the goal of these provocative statements, all these false claims and acts of extremism targeting Belarus. This is an attempt to embroil our country into a military conflict, and to embroil the entire Europe, too."

"Both Belarus and Russia know this. And we are not going to follow someone else’s script," he added.

He also advised Brussels to "think over where they are being pulled."

"You are being embroiled into an armed conflict. They want to protract it at your expense. Those who unleashed this war want you to ensure their survival, they want you all to become involved in all of this," Gaidukevich said.

He added that Minsk will always respond to all provocative statements and claims in a well-considered, calm, and restrained manner.