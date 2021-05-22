Roscosmos subsidiary to create brand new VR complex in 2021

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. RC-Digital (IT integrator of State Space Corporation Roscosmos) plans to create a new generation VR complex in 2021, Roscosmos Digital Development Department Director Konstantin Shadrin told TASS.

"Last year we created two VR helmets codenamed ‘Roscosmos XR-1’. It was very successful and we set a target of producing another generation this year. For us it will be codenamed ‘Roscosmos XR-2’," he said.

It is going to be a full-fledged VR helmet meeting all global analogues, and surpassing them on certain areas, Department Director said.

"We are gradually approaching the production of a full-fledged appliance that includes both display facilities, a management system, a position control system, and platform solutions for content management," he explained.

Shadrin noted that already now there exists demand for complexes particularly from civil customers. In particular, it may be used for training, education and solving other tasks.