Russia reports over 13,600 new coronavirus cases, highest rate since start of pandemic

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia recorded 13,634 coronavirus cases in the past day, the highest rate since the start of pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

The coronavirus growth rate rose to 1.1% from 1% over the past two days. Russia’s total case tally reached 1,298,718.

The lowest growth rates in the past 24 hours were registered in the Chechen Republic (0.3%), the Chuvash Republic (0.4%), in the Moscow and Tula Regions, the Republics of Tuva, Tatarstan, Bashkiria and the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.5%).

Moscow confirmed 4,501 new COVID-19 cases, registering a 1.4% growth. St. Petersburg recorded 528 cases, and the total case tally in Russia’s second largest city rose 1.2%. Some new 419 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 272 in the Rostov Region, 262 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 246 in the Arkhangelsk Region and 209 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Currently, 255,679 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.