Interpol notes transition to outsourcing among cybercriminals

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Cybercrime has shifted to outsourcing in the past few years, Chief of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Major General of Police Alexander Prokopchuk said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"The trend of recent years is the transition of criminals to outsourcing. This refers to the ‘crime as a service’ scheme. In particular, proposals on organizing ‘commercial’ DDoS attacks, renting botnets, selling or renting malicious software codes regularly surface on the darknet," he said.

According to Prokopchuk, the Interpol International Center for Innovation was opened in Singapore several years ago to coordinate international efforts in the fight against cybercrime. "In fact, this is the second headquarters, which focuses on cybercrime. We are actively working to identify cyber fraudsters and hacker groups together with the Singapore center, as well as the European Cybercrime Center of Europol. There are already some results in this area of work," Prokopchuk added.