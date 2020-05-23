Russia registers under 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for 8 days in a row

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, coronavirus case count in Russia grew by 9,434, reaching 335,882, coronavirus prevention operational HQ announced Saturday.

Therefore, Saturday marks the 8th day in a row, in which Russia registers under 10,000 new cases.

The case growth rate in Russia has increased to 2.9% versus 2.8% one day earlier.

In the past 24 hours, 846 cases were registered in the Moscow Region, 363 in St. Petersburg, 353 in the Rostov Region, 211 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 171 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 148 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 127 in Dagestan, 125 in the Kaluga Region, 115 in the Yaroslavl Region, 107 in the Volgograd Region, 103 in the Bryansk Region, 102 in the Penza Region, and 100 in Yakutia. Of all new cases, 3,966 (42%) display no symptoms.

In the past 24 hours, COVID-19 recovery count in Russia grew by 8,111, reaching 107,936, according to the coronavirus prevention operational headquarters.

In the 24 hours, 139 people died - a decrease from 150 people one day earlier. The total death toll has reached 3,388.