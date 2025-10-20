Press review: Trump calls Putin before meeting Zelensky as Hamas, Israel on brink of war

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before meeting Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in a push for peace, and NATO is set to expand military bases in Norway. Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas found themselves on the verge of war again following the Rafah incident. These stories topped Monday's newspaper headlines in Russia. Vedomosti: Trump calls Putin before meeting Zelensky as he still seeks Ukraine peace Russia and Ukraine could halt battles along the current frontline and start talks on resolving the conflict, US President Donald Trump suggested in his conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, The Wall Street Journal reported on October 18. Earlier, the US leader urged both sides on his Truth Social platform on October 17 to stop the hostilities immediately: "They should stop where they are."

Read also Trump says US so far has no plans to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine — media

In addition, despite rumors in the US media about Trump’s readiness to make a final announcement about sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine ahead of the phone call with Putin, the US president hinted he was not yet ready for that. At a meeting with Zelensky in the White House, Trump said he expected that the conflict would be resolved without these missiles and that the United States needed the weapons itself. The agreements reached in Alaska on August 15 remain valid ahead of a second Russia-US summit, Pavel Koshkin, senior researcher at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies, told Vedomosti. Nor has the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine been removed from the agenda, the expert added. "Either leaving Ukraine at the mercy of Europe or leaving it face-to-face with Russia is fraught with serious consequences for Trump, including declining ratings domestically," he emphasized. Koshkin suggested that the Trump team is trying to find a formula that would suit both Moscow and Kiev. Hence, Trump’s attempts to hold another one-on-one with Putin to personally persuade him to meet with Zelensky. Besides, he noted, Trump still hopes for wide media coverage of his diplomatic efforts. "Bringing Putin and Zelensky to the negotiating table in Trump’s presence could attract major media attention," Koshkin explained. Trump plans to build communication with Moscow around his proposal to freeze the conflict along the current frontline, said expert at the Russian International Affairs Council Alexey Naumov. According to him, Trump will see what concessions Russia could seek from Ukraine. "He will increase pressure on Ukraine as Russia has the upper hand on the battlefield. The fact that he called Putin before meeting Zelensky shows that the latter remains a secondary but important figure for the peace process," Naumov said. Izvestia: Why NATO is setting up new military bases in Norway Military infrastructure for deploying NATO troops continues to expand in northern Norway, the Russian embassy in Oslo told Izvestia. In 2026, a training center will open in Troms county, and by 2029 a maintenance facility for the Norwegian and German navies will begin operations at the Haakonsvern Naval Base. De-facto the United States is also establishing its own military presence in the Nordic kingdom as it constructs a satellite station there. Analysts warn that the growing NATO activity in the Arctic could heighten the risk of unintended military escalation, while the absence of communication channels worsens the situation. In response, Russia is upgrading its military infrastructure and reinforcing the Northern Fleet. The United States remains the key guarantor of security and strategic partner for Norway, as Washington possesses the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons among Western countries. Moreover, the two states have built close relations in defense and security. In recent years, Oslo has been forging similar ties with other NATO members, Nikita Lipunov, Junior Research Fellow at the Institute of International Studies at MGIMO University, told Izvestia. "At the operational level, Norway maintains close cooperation with Sweden and Denmark, among other countries. Norway is also enhancing security cooperation with Britain and Germany, while France has recently begun to develop ties with the kingdom in this area," the expert said. Intensified military preparations against our country and NATO’s provocative actions on the so-called northern flanks threaten Russia’s national security, the Russian embassy in Oslo told the newspaper. Political analyst Denis Denisov pointed out that Norway is one of the most influential players in the Arctic region, so it is not surprising that the North Atlantic Alliance uses the country as a key platform for confrontation with Russia there. "The expansion of military activity and NATO’s presence in the Arctic increase the risk of unintended escalation of tensions, which have been rising in the region in recent years. The situation is further worsened by the loss of mutual trust and the lack of continuous contact, especially between the militaries," Lipunov noted. The expert reminded that Russia has been restoring and modernizing its military infrastructure in the Arctic for years. Russia must continue to strengthen its forces in the region to prevent potential security threats. By 2027, the Russian Defense Ministry intends to significantly expand the zone of continuous radar coverage in the Arctic, and it is also upgrading its Northern Fleet. Therefore, the situation in the polar latitudes remains stable and manageable. Izvestia: Hamas, Israel on the brink of war again Israel and Hamas have found themselves on the verge of resuming hostilities, this time after Israeli forces were attacked in Rafah. While the radical Palestinian movement has denied its involvement in the incident, Israel continues to demand accountability. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that even though the incident undermines the Gaza settlement process, the peacekeeping momentum in the region has not been completely exhausted.

Read also US notifies guarantor countries about possibility of ceasefire violation by Hamas