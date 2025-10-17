{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin, Trump agree to meet again as EU prepares Ukraine for prolonged war

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 17th
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin Gavriil Grigorov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin
© Gavriil Grigorov/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump agreed to hold another summit in Hungary during a phone call, while Europe prepares for a continued conflict in Ukraine. Meanwhile, India appears reluctant to halt its oil purchases from Russia. These stories topped Friday's newspaper headlines in Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Putin, Trump agree to meet again in Hungary

On Thursday evening, Moscow time, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States spoke by phone at Moscow’s initiative. According to Trump’s Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, the call lasted around two hours, while Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov mentioned a longer talk of almost two and a half hours. The main result, as stated by the US leader on his Truth Social media network, was an agreement to hold another meeting with Putin in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, though no specific date was set. The agreement came ahead of Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to Washington for discussions with Trump on October 17. The US leader said he would update his Ukrainian counterpart on his conversation with Putin.

Read also
Russia-US summit, Ukraine peace becomes hardest test: details of Putin-Trump talk

Putin and Trump last held a phone call on August 18, three days after their first bilateral summit in Alaska. That exchange was followed by Trump’s talks in Washington with Zelensky and other high-ranking guests.

Statements from Trump and the duration of the call indicate that both sides continue to engage in substantive discussions on resolving the Ukraine crisis and address specific settlement parameters, Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, told Vedomosti. Cooperation on the Ukrainian issue between the United States and Russia is ongoing, and Trump’s positive reaction to his conversation with Putin shows that the momentum from the Anchorage summit remains intact, the expert added.

The call outlined the agenda of Trump’s upcoming meeting with Zelensky, Suslov stressed: "Tomahawks will not be handed over to Ukraine tomorrow. [Today’s meeting] will focus on the outcome of the US leader’s discussion with Putin," he said. Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of the Russia in Global Affairs journal, too, believes that no Tomahawk deliveries will be approved at Friday’s meeting. Trump will revisit the issue after the Budapest summit, Vladimir Vasilyev, senior research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, surmised. He does not exclude that during the call, Putin made it clear to his US counterpart that if such a decision is made, the ‘Anchorage spirit,’ favorable for dialogue, will be lost, and both sides will need to build bridges anew.

Vasilyev described the choice of Budapest as the next summit venue as a symbolic victory for Russian diplomacy. He views the Hungarian capital as a more convenient location for Moscow than Istanbul, and suggests that this may bolster Hungary in its dispute with the EU. Moreover, the upcoming talks in Budapest will symbolically mark Russia’s return to Europe, he added.

 

Izvestia: Europe preparing Ukraine for prolonged war of attrition

Russia has no doubt that the EU and NATO are seeking to keep the Ukraine conflict brewing, Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Issues, told Izvestia. At a NATO Defense Ministers’ meeting in Brussels on October 15, Kiev requested additional Western aid, while Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that European countries must be ready to support Ukraine for another three years. Experts argue that Kiev will be able to sustain its combat capability only through broader forced mobilization or if the European defense industry increases arms production.

Read also
EU provoking Zelensky, hampering Trump’s peace efforts — Hungarian PM

"There is no doubt that the EU is committed to prolonging the Ukraine conflict and intends to move further along the path of escalation. The same applies to NATO, as shown by the October 15 meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers in Brussels," Maslennikov told Izvestia. "As for the EU’s resources, they are being absorbed by the Ukrainian black hole 'faster than expected,' as European bureaucrats admit," he added.

A large-scale anti-Russian indoctrination campaign is currently unfolding across Europe, Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, told Izvestia. "In fact, Europeans are being prepared for a scenario in which the continent will sooner or later become involved in an armed confrontation. The notion that a Russian threat is unavoidable is now being instilled in people’s minds," she emphasized. According to Zhdanova, this anti-Russian policy is clearly reflected in the doctrinal and strategic documents of EU and NATO member states.

If Ukraine maintains its current governance system and tightens domestic policies, it will be able to preserve a degree of combat capability for some time, editor-in-chief of the National Defense journal and military expert Igor Korotchenko told Izvestia. "Kiev can forcibly recruit citizens and deploy them to the front line. Another factor is Western military support. Today, Poland is striving to play a key role within the European Union as it expects Ukraine to endure for three more years, since the EU’s program goal is to transition to a military track by 2030 and prepare for a war with Russia," the expert noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: India will not abandon Russian oil despite US pressure

US President Donald Trump claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to stop purchasing Russian oil, noting, however, that "it’s a little bit of a process." That statement sparked debate within the government and the opposition in parliament in New Delhi. The Indian Foreign Ministry skillfully framed its official response, stating that the government puts the interests of domestic consumers above those of other nations. But the leader of the Indian National Congress party said that the prime minister had yielded to foreign pressure.

Read also
Moscow relies on official statements from India, China on oil purchases — Kremlin

Indian NDTV television reported that Western countries have been criticizing India for buying oil from Russia since the conflict began in Ukraine. In August, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian imports from 25% to 50%, demanding that New Delhi halt purchases of Russian oil. Modi rejected US demands, and Indian officials accused Washington of double standards, pointing to the fact that some of the US’ allies continue trading with Russia.

Commenting on the issue of Russian oil purchases, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We rely on the official statements issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, as well as a statement from Beijing." "These statements are publicly available, and we are guided by them," Peskov explained.

Alexey Kupriyanov, head of the Center of the Indo-Pacific Region at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta in an interview that India has no intention of ending Russian oil imports. "Trump said that this is a process that will take some time. <…> Trump did mention a process. And, in fact, this process may take many years, if not decades. And India will buy oil from the Americans if they offer a competitive discount. Why not? Even if Trump manages to push [India into purchasing] a limited amount of US oil, it will not make a major difference. America will not be able to replace Russian supplies," he said.

Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at Britain’s IG, believes that India’s refusal to buy oil from Russia would help steady global oil prices. However, India may ultimately fail to meet Western leaders’ expectations, he acknowledged.

 

Izvestia: Europe to refrain from banning Russian nuclear fuel imports

Hungary is categorically against an embargo on Russian nuclear fuel imports, the republic’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told Izvestia. According to him, no embargo will be introduced as several more EU countries, also, are planning to continue cooperation in nuclear energy with Russia. Earlier, the European Commission (EC) proposed refraining from signing new contracts on nuclear purchases from our country, but postponed the publication of countermeasures after objections. France, Slovakia, Hungary, and Bulgaria have all opposed sanctions on the Russian nuclear sector. Russia currently accounts for 20% to 25% of the EU’s uranium imports, and any attempt to replace these deliveries will push prices higher and lead to a drop in competitiveness, experts warn.

Now, there are 101 operating nuclear reactors in the European Union, of which 19 are Soviet-made VVER water-water energetic reactors, located in Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and Finland.

"Rosatom is one of the world’s largest players in the sphere of enriched uranium, present in all segments of the finished nuclear fuel market. It also reprocesses spent nuclear fuel, and cooperates with Europeans as well," Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation and the National Energy Security Fund, told Izvestia. The expert warns that any market reshaping will trigger a price rise in Europe, which already hurts the competitiveness of the European economy and keeps prices for consumers high. The EC has calculated that building its own supply chain will require €241 billion in investment, while the bloc’s budget amounted to €189.3 billion last year.

Vladimir Shapovalov, deputy director of Moscow State Pedagogical University’s Institute of History and Politics, stressed that Germany dismantled its nuclear industry, while France and Britain have lost the necessary expertise for its development. Add here difficulties with buying other energy resources, in light of the EU’s intentions to stop buying Russian oil and gas. In rational terms, the EU would not benefit from damaging relations with Moscow in peaceful nuclear energy as no country, including the United States, would be an appropriate replacement for Russia.

 

Kommersant: Brazil emerges as major source of DDoS attacks

In the third quarter, Brazil appeared as the leading source of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks (19%), surpassing Russia and the United States. The attacks mostly targeted fintech, e-commerce, and media. Meanwhile, bot traffic volume decreased by 37%, but the bots themselves have become more advanced, mimicking human behavior, experts note.

A report showed that Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Germany are among the top ten sources of DDoS attacks. Experts attribute the growing share of Brazil, Vietnam, India, and other developing markets to the rapid digitalization of these countries, where the widespread connection of vulnerable devices to the Internet coincides with low cybersecurity. Illegally leasing botnets for attacks on Russia has become unprofitable or challenging, so attackers have switched to leasing capacity in another country, Sergey Levin, head of the Anti-DDoS department at Solar Group, told Kommersant.

And the number of personal data leaks in Russia has fallen to 65 this year from around 135 last year, Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev reported at a conference on October 16, referring to the number of officially registered major personal data leaks.

Product director at Servicepipe Mikhail Khlebunov notes that bots have become more sophisticated, as he explains that the decline in the number of attacks amid their growing complexity may suggest a shift from mass attacks to more targeted operations.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin meets Syria’s interim leader as EU plans to increase military budget
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 16th
Read more
Secretary of Iranian Security Council says met with Putin in Moscow
Ali Larijani conveyed to the Russian leader a message from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ali Khamenei
Read more
Western technologies in fuel, energy sector may any moment become unavailable — Putin
This is today’s reality, the Russian president said
Read more
Missile attack under way in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi — authorities
Sochi residents were asked to take all the necessary safety measures
Read more
Hungary long offered Budapest as venue for meeting on Ukraine settlement — top diplomat
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto earlier described the announcement of a new Russia-US summit in Budapest as "fantastic news"
Read more
Tomahawk missiles for Kiev, Alaska process: key takeaways from Lavrov’s statements
According to the Russia's top diplomat, the process launched during the Russia-US summit is not yet complete
Read more
Zelensky resolves to continue war after UN General Assembly — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat drew attention to the words and tone, in which Vladimir Zelensky publicly addresses the US leader
Read more
Some 160,000 Ukrainian soldiers abandoned battlefields in 2025, Russian expert says
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian army has been trying to address troop desertion by recruiting young "highly-motivated citizens" from Ukrainian nationalist battalions as noncombatants
Read more
Trump says Modi promised to stop buying oil from Russia
"Now, I got to get China to do the same thing," US leader added
Read more
Orban calls on EU to initiate talks with Russia on European security
The prime minister explained that an agreement with Russia on security in Europe is necessary to prevent an arms race
Read more
Kremlin questions NATO chief’s competence to comment on Russian pilots, captains
Dmitry Peskov commented on a statement by Mark Rutte who said Russia’s pilots don’t know how to fly a fighter jet and that the captains of the ships can’t anchor
Read more
Russia 'can not forgive' Latvia's discrimination against its citizens — Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that Moscow "must take a tough, uncompromising stance"
Read more
Trump believes US may not tighten anti-Russian sanctions
The US President noted that the phone talk with his counterpart Vladimir Putin was productive
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
MOEX Index up 4.4% as morning trading session opens
Later, it narrowed gains to 4.06% as it traded at 2,713.76 points
Read more
Russia invited to Gaza summit but on short notice, top Egyptian diplomat says
Badr Abdelatty added that he is in regular contact with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Western media distort information about conflict in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
"UK newspapers are trying to single out some successes by Ukrainian army, but this is not correct, because they are not providing the whole picture along the front lines where we are making every day advances," Andrey Kelin said
Read more
Trump sees possibility of indirect Russia-Ukraine talks
Donald Trump emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky "don't get along too well"
Read more
Kiev’s terrorist attacks in Russia conducted under auspices of British intelligence — FSB
British Special Air Service units are directly involved in the fighting, Alexander Bortnikov added
Read more
US ‘neocons’ want Ukraine conflict to continue, congresswoman says
In Anna Paulina Luna's opinion, Western attempts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through military means "will only lead to an irreversible escalation"
Read more
Drones damage several electric power substations in Crimea — regional head
Sergey Aksyonov noted that additional information about completing the repairs and resuming power supplies will be reported later on official information resources of the Crimean government
Read more
Kremlin unaware of BRICS members’ alleged intention to leave association — spokesman
US President Donald Trump said earlier that his threats to impose tariffs on BRICS countries had had an effect
Read more
Lavrov-Rubio phone call starting point of preps for Russia-US summit — Ushakov
The presidents agreed that representatives of the two countries would begin preparations for the summit, said Kremlin aide
Read more
European Commission expects to confiscate Russian sovereign assets by end of 2025
European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius stressed that the EC intends to use this money for Ukraine's military needs
Read more
What we know about Kiev forces' strike on war correspondents in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said the Russian side will conduct a thorough investigation to identify the operator of the Ukrainian drone that carried out the deadly attack
Read more
US lawmaker posts documents on JFK assassination provided by Russian envoy
The declassified Soviet documents will be officially published in Russia in November
Read more
Duma chairman calls deportation of Russians from Latvia act of genocide
Moscow said it had already prepared measures for their settlement at home
Read more
Orban calls Budapest the best venue in Europe for next Putin-Trump summit
The Prime Minister added that "Hungary is the only country in Europe supporting peace"
Read more
Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley dies aged 74 — Rolling Stone
The cause of death has not yet been announced
Read more
US to acquire tool in 5-10 years devaluing all cryptographic protection systems — FSB
Russian Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov pointed to the development of quantum computing technologies
Read more
Russia, Serbia looking for optimal decision on NIS to overcome US sanctions
"In the current environment, our Serbian partners and we have to look for an optimal solution to overcome problems artificially created by the US administration," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia plans to strengthen its position as a global energy leader — Putin
The Russian president added that Moscow aims at developing partnerships to build a fair and sustainable global energy model for the benefit of future generations
Read more
US has no plans of directly engaging in operations against Hamas — Trump
Donald Trump earlier accused Hamas of killings in the Gaza Strip and threatened to take measures against the radical movement
Read more
Trump highlighted prospects of economic partnership between Russia, the US — Kremlin aide
"One of main theses of the US President was that the end of the conflict in Ukraine would open vast prospects for the economic cooperation between the United States and Russia," Yuri Ushakov said
Read more
Trump says Alaska summit laid foundation for his future meeting with Putin
The previous meeting between the two leaders took place on August 15 at a military base in Alaska
Read more
Russia successfully pivots to new markets after EU says no to gas — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that supply chains on the global gas market were also changing for objective reasons
Read more
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Max messenger used daily by 20 million people — Head of Digital Development Ministry
As of October 15, 45 million users had registered with the messenger
Read more
Hungarian PM announces preps for Putin-Trump meeting
Viktor Orban said that he had just got off the phone with President Donald Trump
Read more
Russian forces conducting fierce fighting in DPR’s Seversk — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that the Russian troops slightly advanced both from the east and from the south of this settlement
Read more
Trump announces upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest
Before that, there will be a meeting of the countries' high level advisors
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Brazilian finance minister sees relations with US heating
Fernando Haddad noted that the sides had opened up a path to warming relations by separating the political aspect from the economic one
Read more
Acts of sabotage by Kiev, London, and drone hysteria in Europe: FSB chief’s statements
Alexander Bortnikov noted that incidents with alleged Russian drones spotted in European airspace point to the involvement of NATO’s intelligence agencies
Read more
Jeffrey Sachs calls US out for undermining UN, turning away from multilateralism
In the expert's opinion, returning to multilateralism will take cooperation from all key world powers - Russia, the United States, China, and India
Read more
Moscow relies on official statements from India, China on oil purchases — Kremlin
These statements are publicly available, Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Russia-US summit may assist Ukrainian settlement, boost trade — expert
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for the meeting
Read more
Putin-Trump phone talk lasts 2.5 hours — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that a lot of information was passed during the conversation
Read more
Agreement on new Putin-Trump meeting 'fantastic news' — Szijjarto
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade noted "the road to peace leads through negotiations"
Read more
Russia-US summit, Ukraine peace becomes hardest test: details of Putin-Trump talk
According to the Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Moscow and Washington will "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which may take place in Budapest
Read more
Trump considers Putin-Zelensky meeting possible — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this in response to a question about Donald Trump's optimism regarding the prospects of a personal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky in the near future
Read more
Putin says Russia-US confrontation paradoxical given history of relations — Kremlin aide
"Both sides spoke about the deep mutual sympathies of the peoples of both countries, which were clearly manifested during the Second World War," Yuri Ushakov said
Read more
Kiev troops send dozens of drones to attack Energodar every day — mayor
Maxim Pukhov stressed that "there are days when on average 15 drones are sent to attack the city"
Read more
German authorities seek to confiscate over 720 million euros belonging to Russian bank
In June 2022, the bank, which is not named, was placed on the European Union’s sanctions list
Read more
Gold price hits fresh all-time high, surpasses $4,350 per troy ounce
At 1:15 a.m. on Friday Moscow time, the price continued to grow, trading at $4,367.8 per troy ounce
Read more
Trump says he hopes to meet with Putin within two weeks
The US leader added that prior to the summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
The bordering Russian region's operational headquarters reported that a man in the Belgorod Region was injured in a drone attack on a car
Read more
Putin, Trump showed clear intention to avoid US-Russia escalation — expert
A research fellow in the US Quincy Institute’s Eurasia Program Mark Episkopos opined that there appears to be an understanding between the Kremlin and the White House around the outlines of what a peace deal should entail
Read more
US needs Tomahawk missiles for itself, cannot deplete its stockpile — Trump
The US leader described these cruise missiles as "a vicious, offensive, incredibly destructive weapon"
Read more
Russian cosmonauts complete their spacewalk
They installed unique equipment for the Ekran-M experiment on the exterior of the Nauka multipurpose lab module used to grow semiconductors in the vacuum of space
Read more
Cosmonauts exit ISS to tackle to-do list in open space — Roscosmos
They will install unique equipment for the Ekran-M experiment on the exterior of the Nauka multipurpose lab module used to grow semiconductors in the vacuum of space
Read more
NATO intelligence involved in incidents with alleged Russian drones over EU — FSB chief
"Experts have no doubt that NATO intelligence agencies were involved," Alexander Bortnikov said
Read more
Kremlin confirms ongoing Putin-Trump telephone conversation
The last conversation between the leaders took place nearly two months ago
Read more
Test voyage of ferry from Turkey made to Sochi — governor
The scheduled service is premature and unsafe, Veniamin Kondratyev said
Read more
Russia asks US to explain reports on providing intelligence to Kiev — Lavrov
When asked if the US had responded to the request, the foreign minister replied that it had only been "a couple of days since it was published"
Read more
Zelensky wants Trump to let him buy US weapons without restrictions — official
Vladimir Zelensky stated that there had been delays in the scheme by which NATO countries buy US weapons to send them to Ukraine
Read more
Putin submits treaty on strategic partnership with Venezuela for ratification
The treaty strengthens interaction and cooperation between the two countries in political and economic spheres, including energy, natural resources, transportation and communications
Read more
US vice president believes conflict in Ukraine will be resolved
JD Vance emphasized that the Russians and the Ukrainians are just not at the point where they can make a deal
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Afghanistan should be independent state without military bases — Russian intel chief
As Sergey Naryshkin stressed, this is in the interest of both regional states and the citizens of Afghanistan
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest to offer great chance for peace — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister announced Budapest's readiness to host a meeting between Russian and American leaders
Read more
Trump, Putin hold productive call — White House
White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt noted that during the conversation the leaders "discussed many issues"
Read more
Russian military correspondent killed in Zaporozhye Region — news agency
Сorrespondent Yury Voitkevich was seriously injured
Read more
Russia to regard Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine as hostile action — SVR chief
Sergey Naryshkin said this issue was discussed yesterday during a phone conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States of America
Read more
Russian military doing everything to ensure national security — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Russian army has all the necessary resources
Read more
Zelensky to deal with Trump’s refusal to supply Tomahawks — ex-CIA officer says
According to Ray McGovern, the most recent conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump also demonstrated the lasting significance of their meeting in Anchorage
Read more
Russia, US to start preparations for Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide
"The leaders agreed that the two countries’ officials would immediately start working on issues related to preparations for a summit, which can be held in Budapest, for instance," Yuri Ushakov noted
Read more
Ukrainian military reports casualties from strike on army training center
The exact numbers were not specified
Read more
Press review: Putin meets Syria’s interim leader as EU plans to increase military budget
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 16th
Read more
India mainly pays in rubles for Russian oil — Novak
Russia is among the top suppliers of crude oil to India in recent time
Read more
Press review: Putin, Trump agree to meet again as EU prepares Ukraine for prolonged war
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 17th
Read more
Putin-Trump talk takes issue of Tomahawk deliveries off table — US expert
Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University Peter Kuznick pointed out that the two leaders also "spoke about future trade relations" between Russia and the US
Read more
Tunnel connecting Russia, US may be built in less than 8 years, at $8 bln — RDIF head
According to Kirill Dmitriev, the tunnel with a railroad and cargo link, will unlock joint resource exploration
Read more
European global 'war party' does not want peace on continent — foreign intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin emphasized that Russia's opponents do not want this because "it will become obvious that their multibillion-dollar expenditures on maintaining the puppet and neo-Nazi regime in Kiev are useless and detrimental to their own populations"
Read more
US delivering Tomahawk missiles to Kiev to undermine Ukrainian peace process — expert
According to Jeffrey Sachs, the peace process hardly exists at the moment because "Europe is warmongering, and the US isn't pursuing active diplomacy"
Read more
Liberation of Alexeyevka to facilitate buffer zone establishment near Zaporozhye Region
The Russian defense ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement of Alexeyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region on October 15
Read more
Russia to develop 25 new technologies to increase oil output by 2050 — Gazprom Neft CEO
Alexander Dyukov explained that the industry had succeeded in creating an effective management system for ensuring technological sovereignty in recent years
Read more
FSB chief cautions Britain in wake of MI6 ex-chief’s calls for recruiting spies
Mr. Moore is perhaps aware of what such calls may imply, Alexander Bortnikov said
Read more
FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian night drone strike on Crimea's power substations
As a result of the drone strike, several power substations in the Republic of Crimea were hit, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said
Read more
Putin tells Trump that Russian forces have initiative in special op zone — Kremlin aide
Yuri Ushakov noted that "in these conditions, the Kiev regime is resorting to terrorist methods, striking civilian targets and energy facilities"
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The yuan added 21 kopecks to 11.19 rubles
Read more
Putin-Trump talk may at least prevent Tomahawk supplies to Kiev — US expert
US Notre Dame International Security Center Director Michael Desch emphasized that sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would be a dangerous escalation
Read more
Hungarian PM plans to hold phone conversation with Putin today
Viktor Orban expressed hope that the upcoming talks between the two leaders in the Hungarian capital will become an important step toward settling the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Kiev forces shell DPR thrice in past day, civilian wounded
No civilian infrastructure damage was reported
Read more
Trump’s plans to meet with Putin came as surprise for Zelensky, arriving in US — Axios
According to the portal, before the phone conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Zelensky was very optimistic about his planned meeting with Donald Trump
Read more
Russian Su-35S jets effectively hunt down enemy targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
Russia’s state tech corporation said the aircraft is in demand in the troops
Read more
Russia delivers massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,670 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia’s tactical weapons arsenal bigger, more modern than America’s — expert
Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has a larger stockpile of tactical weapons than Washington
Read more
Russia ready to boost agriculture exports to Indonesia — federal center
Head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin noted that some commodity items with the potential to expand supplies from Russia to Indonesia are limited by high customs duties, as well as non-tariff barriers
Read more
With Brits behind it, Kiev regime capable of any terrorist attacks — deputy
Leonid Slutsky stressed that all countries in the area where the gas pipeline runs "need to strengthen protection and not weaken security measures"
Read more
Russia-US summit may lead to new agreements on Ukraine, New START
US political scientist and analyst John Kavulich believes the Trump-Putin Summit can lead to a Russian Federation-Ukraine ceasefire
Read more