EU provoking Zelensky, hampering Trump’s peace efforts — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, October 16. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine would have been settled long ago but for EU leaders who are pushing Vladimir Zelensky toward continuing hostilities and hampering US President Donald Trump’s mediation efforts, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"As for the Ukrainian-Russian war, President Trump would have made peace long ago if the European would have not been provoking Zelensky from behind the scenes," he said in an interview with the Mandiner magazine.

According to the Hungarian prime minister, efforts to end the conflict are failing because Brussels is hampering Washington’s mediatory efforts. "If the European have not been opposing Trump’s policy, if they were all in the same boat with the Americans, peace would have been reached. But European leaders want to continue the war. They have a clear military position, they have a military strategy, they have a military plan, they openly declare this and are working to draw President Trump from the peace camp over to the side of continuing the war. If the West were united, there would be peace on the Ukrainian-Russian front," he said, adding that he discussed this with Trump.

When aske why then Trump doesn’t stop deliveries of US weapons to Ukraine, Orban said, "Today, he sells weapons to Europe, which, of course, will resell them to Ukraine for a large amount to money. I am not authorized to say anything on behalf of the US president, but I can say it absolutely confidently that the Americans have capitalized on this."

"The American have withdrawn from the Ukrainian-Russia war, they are not giving a dime. We, the Europeans, are that lucky because we either send our money directly to Ukraine or buy American weapons and send them there. While the Americans are saying thank you and havng a cup of coffee," he explained.