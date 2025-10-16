Russia-US summit, Ukraine peace becomes hardest test: details of Putin-Trump talk

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump held their eighth phone conversation since the beginning of the year on Thursday, which lasted nearly two and a half hours. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov described the discussion as substantive, open, and constructive.

According to Ushakov, Moscow and Washington will "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which may take place in Budapest. He called this "a truly significant event."

TASS has summarized Ushakov’s key points from the briefing.

New Russia-US summit

Trump proposed holding a second summit with Putin in Budapest, and the Russian president "immediately supported" the idea. Preparations for the meeting will begin in the coming days with a phone call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"After some work is done by our representatives - the [Russian] foreign minister and the [US] secretary of state - it will probably become clear when the summit can be arranged," Ushakov said.

The two presidents also agreed to maintain regular contact.

Special op, Ukrainian settlement

Putin informed Trump that the Russian Armed Forces "fully control the strategic initiative along the entire line of engagement." At the same time, the Russian leader emphasized Moscow’s commitment to "achieving a peaceful political and diplomatic solution" to the conflict.

Trump, for his part, stressed the urgency of establishing peace in Ukraine, calling it his most challenging peacemaking mission to date.

"The idea that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is the most difficult of all the peacekeeping efforts undertaken by the US president ran like a thread through everything he said during the entire conversation," Ushakov noted.

He added that Trump would take into account all the points Putin raised during their conversation when he meets with Vladimir Zelensky on October 17.

Possible Tomahawk supplies to Kiev

The two leaders also discussed reports that Washington might supply Tomahawk missiles to Kiev.

According to Putin, such deliveries would not alter the situation on the battlefield but would do serious damage to bilateral relations, "not to mention the prospects for a peaceful settlement."

Bilateral relations

Putin observed that the current confrontation between Russia and the United States "seems paradoxical," given the long history of cooperation between the two nations, particularly during World War II.

"Both sides spoke of the deep mutual sympathy between the peoples of both countries," Ushakov said.

Trump added that ending the conflict in Ukraine would open up "enormous prospects" for economic cooperation between the US and Russia.

Gaza Strip

Putin congratulated Trump on progress toward normalization in the Gaza Strip.

"This peacemaking activity by the US president is highly appreciated in the Middle East, in America itself, as well as in most countries around the world," Ushakov said.

The Russian president also reaffirmed Moscow’s stance on the Middle East settlement: "Russia’s principled position in favor of a comprehensive Middle East settlement on a universally recognized international legal basis, one that guarantees lasting peace for all peoples of the region, was confirmed," Ushakov concluded.