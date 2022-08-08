{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin-Erdogan summit angers West and Israel's far-reaching operation plans

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 8th
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Izvestia: EU may seize assets of Russians targeted by sanctions

Russian individuals and entities that were hit by the European Union’s sanctions have just over three weeks left to declare their European assets. According to recent adjustments to the sanctions mechanism, if the EU discovers this property, it will be confiscated, Izvestia writes. Russian officials believe that this tough measure will only complicate the troubled relations between Moscow and Brussels. According to the Federation Council (upper house), after such moves Russia could "just lose trust" in Europe.

With the seventh round of sanctions that the European Union imposed on July 21, Brussels amended EU Council Regulation No. 269/2014. According to the updated document, the blacklisted individuals are required to provide information about their European assets (bank accounts, real estate, production means, transportation, etc.) to the competent EU authorities, Director of Programs at the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev told Izvestia.

Those who are already under sanctions have to comply with the measure until September 1, 2022; those who are expected to be placed on the blacklist by Brussels must do so within six weeks.

"Not everyone has property in the EU. However, for others, the amount of assets may be enormous, and attempts to confiscate or prosecute will undoubtedly trigger new political tensions," Timofeev noted.

The Russian authorities consider that any confiscation will only worsen Russia-EU relations, Izvestia writes. Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, told the newspaper that Russia may also seize EU countries' property. "But I think it's a dead end. I am deeply disappointed that the Europeans have proved to be dishonorable partners," he told the newspaper.

 

Vedomosti: West dissatisfied with Putin-Erdogan summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on August 5, where the two leaders agreed to boost bilateral trade. Erdogan declared that Russian-Turkish relations had reached a new level. According to a joint statement issued following the meeting, the presidents underlined their shared desire to further expand relations. The deepening of economic ties between the two countries is raising alarm bells in the West and may result in sanctions against Turkey, Vedomosti writes.

Read also
Turkey, Russia agree to trade in rubles — Erdogan

According to the Financial Times, Western leaders have threatened Ankara with sanctions if it helps Russia to evade restrictions. A source in Western governments told the newspaper that the measures could begin with informal directives to Western banks and financial institutions to reduce financial dealings with Turkish counterparts.

It will be "extremely stupid" if the United States and its allies decide to impose sanctions on Ankara, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine Fyodor Lukyanov told Vedomosti. Turkey pursues an independent policy and prioritizes its interests, which include maintaining constructive relations with everyone: Russia, Ukraine, and the West. This position enables Ankara to do things that no other country can, such as act as an intermediary in settling the issue of Ukrainian grain exports, according to the expert.

Turkey serves as an important logistics hub for Russia, which is one of the reasons for the nations' increased turnover, Director of Programs at the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev said. Turkish companies are actively exploring the space left by Western businesses who have exited the Russian market. Secondary sanctions on Turkey, according to Timofeev, will not have any substantial impact - Ankara may just create special enterprises and legal entities to do business with Russia, thus the US banning them would have little effect, the expert noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Hamas distances itself from conflict with Israel

The Israeli Operation Breaking Dawn in the Gaza Strip is due to be discussed at the UN Security Council meeting on August 8. The military campaign undertaken against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group's leadership and infrastructure has exposed its contradictions with the Hamas movement, which officially controls the coastal enclave. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the movement's leadership was not ready to instantly join the missile strikes against the Jewish state's territory, which was presumably what Israel was hoping for.

According to the newspaper, one of the goals of the Israeli operation, which, as local analysts pointed out, purposefully left out locations in the Hamas area of responsibility, was to increase divisions within the Palestinian resistance.

Read also
Ceasefire in Gaza Strip to come in force from 20:00 on August 7 - agency

"It's difficult to determine how calibrated Israel's current operation is and whether it factors in the medium-term horizon," non-resident researcher at the Washington-based Middle East Institute (MEI), expert at the Russian International Affairs Council Anton Mardasov told the newspaper. "On the one hand, it is associated with pre-emptive attacks in the lack of strategic depth of defense, because the PIJ proclaimed for the first time it was ready to avenge the arrest of the group's leader in the West Bank, Bassem al-Saadi. It also fits into a plan of dividing the PIJ and Hamas in the face of their reliance on Iran," the expert pointed out.

Given the age of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the analyst believes that the intention to exacerbate divisions between factions could lead to turmoil in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with unpredicted repercussions.

"In this respect, Israel's testing of Hamas' resolve and actions with an eye to Tehran appears to be a delicate game, but it still remains exceedingly dangerous, given that Hamas and Iran cannot simply look at the suppression of pockets of resistance within a common front indefinitely," the expert summed up.

 

Kommersant: Republicans and Democrats move closer to US midterm elections

With exactly three months until the US midterm elections, President Joe Biden's approval ratings remain poor, affecting the Democratic Party's prospects. According to the most recent polls, support for the president’s performance ranges between 38-40%. Meanwhile, only 16-26% of Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction. The situation could result in the Democrats losing control of the House of Representatives and Republicans winning back the Senate. Although the situation might evolve in any direction, experts told Kommersant.

In November, all 435 House of Representatives seats and 34 Senate seats will be open for election. Given that the Democratic Party now controls both the legislative and executive branches of government, any ratings of the president, Congress, or the country's overall direction benefit Republicans, Kommersant writes.

Only 17% of US citizens believe the country is heading in the right direction, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, 26% of Americans believe so, while 70% say the political route is flawed. In the Reuters/Ipsos study, this figure reached 74%.

Anders Aslund, a professor at Georgetown University in Washington, told Kommersant that historically high inflation will be the crucial issue in the current campaign. The president will be blamed for this, even if the groundwork was laid by the Trump administration and bipartisan tax stimulus policies, he said. According to the analyst, everything is pointing to Republicans gaining control of the House of Representatives, while the future of the Senate is less certain. The recent scandalous decisions of the US Supreme Court, dominated by conservatives, on abortion restrictions and gun ownership liberalization may swing the sentiment in favor of Democrats.

 

Izvestia: Non-residents slowly return to Russian market

Russia's opening of the derivatives market to non-residents from friendly nations on August 8 will not raise the volatility of Russian indices, analysts interviewed by Izvestia believe. Earlier it was assumed that "friendly" foreigners would be also able to trade on the stock market from this Monday. However, in the evening of August 5, the Moscow Exchange postponed the opening of access to the stock market indefinitely. When this happens, the Russian stock market may plummet. However, economists anticipate that the decline will be temporary, and that the Moscow Exchange index will hit 2,500 points by the end of September.

Meanwhile, the ruble exchange rate’s dynamics will be determined by foreign investors' decisions to sell it or buy. According to market expectations, the ruble will fluctuate slightly around 65 rubles per dollar in the following months.

If the exchange opened for non-resident investors on August 8 under the previously announced terms, there could be a situational decrease in the value of assets, the founder of Anderida Financial Group Alexey Tarapovsky told Izvestia. However, any significant changes in the volatility should not be expected from opening the derivatives market alone, he believes. Access to further segments may be opened after seeing the reaction of the derivatives market, Associate Professor at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Denis Domaschenko said.

"A brief rise in market volatility cannot be ruled out. Not so much because of the actions of the non-residents themselves, but against the background of a speculative game on the expectations of this event," leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global Georgy Vashchenko told the newspaper.

 

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: What’s on agenda of Putin-Erdogan summit and EU mulls visa ban for Russians
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 5th
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more