Press review: Putin-Erdogan summit angers West and Israel's far-reaching operation plans

Izvestia: EU may seize assets of Russians targeted by sanctions Russian individuals and entities that were hit by the European Union’s sanctions have just over three weeks left to declare their European assets. According to recent adjustments to the sanctions mechanism, if the EU discovers this property, it will be confiscated, Izvestia writes. Russian officials believe that this tough measure will only complicate the troubled relations between Moscow and Brussels. According to the Federation Council (upper house), after such moves Russia could "just lose trust" in Europe. With the seventh round of sanctions that the European Union imposed on July 21, Brussels amended EU Council Regulation No. 269/2014. According to the updated document, the blacklisted individuals are required to provide information about their European assets (bank accounts, real estate, production means, transportation, etc.) to the competent EU authorities, Director of Programs at the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev told Izvestia. Those who are already under sanctions have to comply with the measure until September 1, 2022; those who are expected to be placed on the blacklist by Brussels must do so within six weeks. "Not everyone has property in the EU. However, for others, the amount of assets may be enormous, and attempts to confiscate or prosecute will undoubtedly trigger new political tensions," Timofeev noted. The Russian authorities consider that any confiscation will only worsen Russia-EU relations, Izvestia writes. Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, told the newspaper that Russia may also seize EU countries' property. "But I think it's a dead end. I am deeply disappointed that the Europeans have proved to be dishonorable partners," he told the newspaper. Vedomosti: West dissatisfied with Putin-Erdogan summit Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on August 5, where the two leaders agreed to boost bilateral trade. Erdogan declared that Russian-Turkish relations had reached a new level. According to a joint statement issued following the meeting, the presidents underlined their shared desire to further expand relations. The deepening of economic ties between the two countries is raising alarm bells in the West and may result in sanctions against Turkey, Vedomosti writes.

According to the Financial Times, Western leaders have threatened Ankara with sanctions if it helps Russia to evade restrictions. A source in Western governments told the newspaper that the measures could begin with informal directives to Western banks and financial institutions to reduce financial dealings with Turkish counterparts. It will be "extremely stupid" if the United States and its allies decide to impose sanctions on Ankara, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine Fyodor Lukyanov told Vedomosti. Turkey pursues an independent policy and prioritizes its interests, which include maintaining constructive relations with everyone: Russia, Ukraine, and the West. This position enables Ankara to do things that no other country can, such as act as an intermediary in settling the issue of Ukrainian grain exports, according to the expert. Turkey serves as an important logistics hub for Russia, which is one of the reasons for the nations' increased turnover, Director of Programs at the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev said. Turkish companies are actively exploring the space left by Western businesses who have exited the Russian market. Secondary sanctions on Turkey, according to Timofeev, will not have any substantial impact - Ankara may just create special enterprises and legal entities to do business with Russia, thus the US banning them would have little effect, the expert noted. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Hamas distances itself from conflict with Israel The Israeli Operation Breaking Dawn in the Gaza Strip is due to be discussed at the UN Security Council meeting on August 8. The military campaign undertaken against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group's leadership and infrastructure has exposed its contradictions with the Hamas movement, which officially controls the coastal enclave. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the movement's leadership was not ready to instantly join the missile strikes against the Jewish state's territory, which was presumably what Israel was hoping for. According to the newspaper, one of the goals of the Israeli operation, which, as local analysts pointed out, purposefully left out locations in the Hamas area of responsibility, was to increase divisions within the Palestinian resistance.