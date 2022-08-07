Ceasefire in Gaza Strip to come in force from 20:00 on August 7 - agency

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will come in force from 20:00 local time on Sunday, August 7, Reuters said on Sunday, citing a Palestinian official.

It said earlier that Israel has accepted a proposal on establishing a ceasefire suggested by Egypt, which is acting as a mediatory.

Al-Hadath TV said earlier in the day that Egypt is in talks with the Israeli and Palestinian sides on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to Al-Jazeera TV, Egypt is expected to announce its call for a ceasefire at 17:00 local time. It also said, citing its sources that the ceasefire agreements will also provide for easing the economic blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The HAMAS radical Palestinian movement said earlier on Sunday that it completely supports the ceasefire and had spoken on this matter with the Islamic Jihad civilian leaders.

On Friday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched Operation Dawn against the Islamic Jihad Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip. According to medical sources, thirty-two people were killed and 253 were wounded as a result of Israel’s strikes. In response, the radicals fired more than 700 missiles and rockets at Israel’s territory.