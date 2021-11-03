{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia’s future in the climate change battle and US seeks to challenge OPEC+

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 3rd
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

Izvestia: Russia’s future in the fight against climate change

The preservation of forests and other natural ecosystems is playing a decisive role in the fight against global warming, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his video message to the participants of the Glasgow Climate Conference (COP26). He stressed that Russia intends to stop greenhouse emissions by 2060, and the country’s vast forests should help assist this effort. Meanwhile, the political part of COP26 came to an end. However, as many of the participants feared, it did not produce any breakthroughs. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, this is due to the fact that countries are not ready to answer for their decisions before the world community.

"Russia is not up against the dilemma of whether or not to use carbon-based energy resources as sharply as, for example, European countries or small island states, which could choose sources," Deputy Head of the Commission on Sustainable Development and Ecology of the Russian Association for UN Assistance Natalia Ryazanova told Izvestia. "Russia didn't really need to become a part of the overall process, but when it started to acquire more and more economic features, it became clear that Russia had to join it," she added.

The expert added that Russia is moving towards cleaner fuel at its own pace. According to Putin, in the coming years, an energy transition using hydrogen awaits Russia. The issue is that Western countries shape rules for other states, and in this sense, the norms for the EU countries will also apply to those players who want to trade with the EU, Ryazanova emphasized.

Putin's address was timed to coincide with the release of the Declaration on Forests and Land Use, which was signed by 105 countries, including Russia. The Declaration, however, is not the only agreement reached at COP26. For example, on November 2, the White House announced that almost 100 nations have already joined the global initiative to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. However, the situation here is somewhat more complicated than with forests.

"Russia has one of the largest gas pipeline networks, and one way or another, methane leaks happen there. The same thing occurs in the United States, but this does not prevent the US from standing up for the struggle," Director of the National Energy Institute Sergey Pravosudov told Izvestia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US cobbling together oil coalition against Russia, Saudi Arabia

A ministerial meeting of OPEC and its allies, including Russia, to determine the levels of oil output in December is scheduled for next Thursday. Most oil-producing countries support maintaining the already approved plans to increase oil output. However, there are many countries dissatisfied with the high oil prices in consumer countries. And for US President Joe Biden, expensive gasoline has already become a real political headache. Washington is assembling a coalition against the position of Saudi Arabia and Russia. Experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that the escalation of the conflict over oil prices could lead to new sanctions.

Over the past year, Brent oil has soared by 130% from $36 to $83 and foreign analysts expect further hikes. The current oil market situation clearly does not suit the US. According to media reports, Washington could even assemble a coalition to pressure OPEC+ and force the cartel to boost oil production.

According to experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta, a conflict between the US and OPEC+ would be possible only after the meeting on November 4, if the cartel decides not to increase oil output.

Any sort of confrontation between OPEC+ and the United States will not transpire any time soon, head of the BCS World of Investments department Vasily Karpunin told the newspaper. "So far, no leverage against OPEC+ has been seen. The OPEC + deal is over two years old, and so far, nothing like this has happened," he pointed out. He also noted if the situation with oil prices were really critical for US politicians, they could have reached a compromise with Iran long ago and lifted the oil embargo against it. Karpunin believes that "supplies from this country would help balance the oil market and put pressure on prices".

Head of the analytical department of AMarkets Artem Deev also doubts that putting pressure on importing countries will be effective. "The conflict between the United States and OPEC+ over price reductions can only head in one direction, an unsuccessful one for the United States," said Deputy Head of Alpari Natalya Milchakova.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU approaching Belarus with new sanctions in one hand and negotiations in the other

The fifth package of sanctions against Belarus may be adopted as early as mid-November. The coming new restrictions are over the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU, and Europe sees Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as the culprit. At the same time, the Belarusian issue will be discussed in Vienna with the participation of representatives from the Lukashenko administration. However, experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta are not sure that the Belarusian leadership will be satisfied with the proposed format.

For the first time since last year’s presidential elections, Europe contemplated whether sanctions alone are enough to solve the question of Belarus. However, Austria’s talks initiative did not really surprise the Belarusian expert community. Vienna is seen as Lukashenko’s main lobbyist in Europe, given that it has its own business interests in Belarus, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

At the same time, experts are still very cautious about Austria's initiative being actually implemented. Political scientist Valery Karbalevich highlighted the fact that Brussels and Minsk have different mutual interests. Karbalevich also doubts that Minsk will agree to take part in the Vienna conference at all.

Political scientist Igor Tyshkevich suggests that "breakthroughs" should not be expected from Vienna’s initiative. In his opinion, Austria is trying "to test the parties’ readiness for dialogue, and at the same time to strengthen its influence within the EU". The expert believes that Russia could respond to the invitation if it needs it to put pressure on Minsk, but in this case, Belarus will not send its representatives to the event. He does not rule out that both sides could join the event at the level of pro-government experts, which means, people far from making decisions.

 

Kommersant: US to blame for deplorable state of relations with Russia, says veteran political expert

Moscow and Washington are gearing up for a second summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States. The date and format of the expected event have not yet been announced, as well as the topics to be discussed by both leaders. US political scientist and University of Chicago Professor John Mearsheimer, who is also a member of the Valdai Discussion Club, told Kommersant that Washington should be interested in normalizing relations with Russia, as it bears the main responsibility for the current conditions of bilateral relations.

According to the expert, the chances of US-Russian relations improving in the foreseeable future are very slim. Even if Biden wanted to dramatically change the situation for the better, it would be very difficult, since Russophobic sentiments are so widespread that it would take enormous efforts on the part of the administration to change its policy towards Moscow. Meanwhile, Biden has a number of much more serious problems than the state of US-Russian relations, Mearsheimer noted.

The current state of affairs was influenced by several factors, among them, NATO’s eastward expansion coupled with the so-called color revolutions, and the United States believing that all countries should behave the way Washington wants, the expert noted. According to him, the US bears major responsibility for the deplorable state of bilateral relations with Russia. And it is the US that should be interested in normalizing relations, as an alliance between Russia and China is not in Washington’s interests.

Touching on the upcoming summit, Mearsheimer would advise Biden to take specific steps to improve relations with Russia. In particular, stop talking about further NATO expansion and make it clear to Putin that he understands Russia’s strategic interests in Eastern Europe.

 

Kommersant: Gazprom not booking Yamal-Europe capacities for 2022

Gazprom has not booked additional transit capacities of Russian gas via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline through Poland to Europe for the first, second, and third quarters of 2022. According to Kommersant, the refusal to book can be explained by Gazprom's expectation that certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator will soon be completed, as well as by weak competition from LNG in Europe. Gazprom also refused to book additional transit capacities through Ukraine.

The Russian energy giant chose not to book extra capacities in order to get more certainty on the level of gas demand in Europe, on reserves in UGS facilities, as well as on the timing of the launch of Nord Stream 2 by the end of 2021, Maria Belova from Vygon Consulting told Kommersant. Gazprom's reluctance to book capacities for a long time can be explained by the expectation of the launch of Nord Stream 2, as its certification has not yet been completed.

In addition, the company’s decision may indicate that it is not going to increase supplies to the European market above contractual obligations in 2022, and so it does not expect high competition from LNG suppliers or a growing struggle for market share in the region.

Dmitry Marinchenko from Fitch believes that Gazprom is likely planning to redirect at least some of the gas flows through Ukraine and Poland to Nord Stream 2. Therefore, the company chose not to book capacities in order not to take on additional obligations.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia beefing up military and Italy seeks to restart Moscow-NATO dialogue
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 2nd
Read more
India, China may be first buyers of Russia’s latest S-500 air defense system
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev stressed that Russia would start the exports of the S-500 surface-to-air missile system only after the required amounts of this weapon were delivered to the Russian troops
Read more
Media: Number of new market participants in China’s Sanya up 65% in January-September
Sanya attracts around 24,100 businesses and 19,700 individual entrepreneurs
Read more
Europe should agree long-term gas contracts with Russia — Czech PM
There should be bilateral discussion and agreement because blocking capacities of the Nord Stream 2 will bring nothing for Russia or even for Europe, Andrej Babis also pointed out
Read more
Russia to react to attempts to break strategic parity — Putin
The Russian President noted that reliable protection of Russia against aerospace attacks and maintaining strategic parity directly depend on the combat readiness of its the aerospace forces
Read more
Russian coastal defense systems wipe out enemy warships in Black Sea drills
The personnel practiced delivering simultaneous missile strikes on a group of warships with electronic missile launches
Read more
Emergency supplies of electricity to Ukraine started — Belarusian ministry
Supplies will be made until 21.00 pm
Read more
Chinese authorities set up National Rainforest Park on Hainan
Hainan rainforests are located in the central and southern parts of the island
Read more
Gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia record high — Gazprom
On October 31, supplies at the request of the Chinese side reached a new record level and were more than 19% above daily contract commitments of Gazprom
Read more
Representatives of the Li people in Hainan held a workshop on the art of weaving
Many centuries ago the women of this people mastered a unique technique of spinning and weaving, dyeing and embroidery
Read more
Hainan will invest $933 million in the construction of a ring road for tourists in 2021
More than 2.6 thousand people are currently involved in the construction of the road
Read more
Current crisis in Russia-US ties may be more dangerous than Cold War — senior diplomat
"Now, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding all this and this is quite risky," he stressed
Read more
‘I can say that he’s a friend’: Russian tennis star Medvedev on World’s No. 1 Djokovic
Djokoivic and Medvedev held a joint training session last Thursday in Paris, where the 2021 Paris Masters tennis tournament kicked off this week
Read more
Press review: Russia beefing up military and Italy seeks to restart Moscow-NATO dialogue
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 2nd
Read more
Global COVID-19 situation likely to be under control in few months — security official
According to Medvedev, the global community needs to focus on all systems responsible for the life, health and well-being of citizens
Read more
Clinical trials of Pfizer COVID-19 jab flawed and doctored up, says The BMJ journal
The vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, are special fat nanoparticles that contain a fragment of the COVID-19 RNA
Read more
Putin's video message to COP26 timed with declaration on forest protection — source
The organizers of the conference told TASS that the declaration’s adoption will become part of one of the key events of the two-day climate summit, held within the framework of COP26
Read more
Egyptian hotel where 40 Russians suffered food poisoning closed for sanitary violations
Russian tourists turned to the hospital for assistance
Read more
Russia to feature cutting-edge Checkmate fighter at Dubai Airshow
The new single-engine fighter is based on stealth technology and is outfitted with an inboard compartment for airborne air-to-air and air-to-surface armaments
Read more
Media: Hainan National Park to be an important link in a new model of green development
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the protected rainforest area will be an important strategic factor which will considerably raise tourism standards
Read more
Russian military capable of effectively fighting drones, says Putin
The Russian President also highlighted the importance of developing unmanned aviation
Read more
SpaceX spacecraft gain enough experience to deliver Russian cosmonauts — Roscosmos
Head of the Russian space agency Dmitry Rogozin plans to discuss the issue of cross flights at the meeting with his NASA counterpart on Tuesday
Read more
US sends command ship to Black Sea for operations with NATO
In this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the demonstration of the US Navy flag did not contribute to the global stability
Read more
Afghan resistance bracing to resume fight against Taliban
The Taliban launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the US declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country
Read more
Putin points to average air temperature growing faster in Russia than worldwide
Russia is actively participating in the international efforts for the conservation of the climate, the head of state said
Read more
Nuclear-powered sub Perm to be first regular carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
According to the source, the transfer of the Perm submarine to the Russian Navy is planned for 2025
Read more
A new educational program opened its doors in the experimental educational zone in Hainan
Some 86 students will take part in a one semester internship program in the framework of the project
Read more
International Center of Seed Production opens in Hainan
The center’s opening ceremony took place on the soil of Yazhouvan Science City where this facility will be situated
Read more
Leader of Afghan resistance front is now in Tajikistan — spokesman
It is reported that currently, Ahmad Massoud is trying to seek the support of various states in countering the Taliban
Read more
Russia’s plans to boost gas supplies to Europe after November 8 still in force — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia complied with all obligations on gas supplies, fulfilled precisely and even in excess of these obligations
Read more
Russia not shrinking from Normandy format, Kiev fails to fulfill agreements — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to organize the Normandy format meeting at least at the ministerial level but also noted that the agreement reached in December 2019 in Paris should be fulfilled
Read more
Hainan's foreign trade grew 60.4% in the first three quarters of 2021
The province's export grew 27.5% and up to 24.1 billion yuan over the period
Read more
Russia to show Checkmate fighter jet, helicopters at UAE airshow in November — Manturov
According to the Russian Industry and Trade Minister, UAV Orion will also be on show
Read more
Hainan's January-September tourism revenues grew 136.9% year-on-year
The province’s total revenue amounted to $16.7 billion
Read more
Russia ready to respond, if US warship ventures into its Black Sea waters — senator
As the Vice Speaker of the Federation Council pointed out, the US warship’s joint operation with NATO forces in the Black Sea was a provocation that should be viewed in conjunction with the developments in southeastern Ukraine
Read more
FSB says former reporter handed data on Russian troops in Syria over to Germany — lawyer
On Monday, it was reported that FSB had completed an investigation against Ivan Safronov and handed the case files to the defendant and his lawyers for information purposes
Read more
Putin sets task to boost advanced weapons in air defense and ABM defense troops to 80%
Special attention should be paid to developing a centralized aerospace defense command and control system, the Russian leader pointed out
Read more
Russian tech firm to modify latest RPL-20 hand-held machine-gun for new ammo
The RPL-20 hand-held machine-gun will be operational in the Army, the Airborne Force and special operations units
Read more
‘Not right’: Biden comments on refusal of Russia, OPEC+ countries to boost oil production
The American president also stressed that he disagrees with unlimited hikes in gasoline prices in the United States as a result of limiting oil production
Read more
Putin says US warship in Black Sea can be seen through Russian defense system sight
On Monday, it was reported that command ship Mount Whitney was heading for the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO forces
Read more
S-400, Pantsyr-S1 air defense systems most popular among foreign customers in 2021
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev pointed out that S-400 air defense systems and Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers proved their efficiency, in particular, in destroying drones
Read more
Nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk to perform four launches of cruise missiles — source
The Novosibirsk submarine is planned to put into service of the Russian Navy before the end of the current year
Read more
Gazprom meets European consumers’ bids in full — company
Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas depends on the buyers’ existing needs, Gazprom said
Read more
India’s envoy to Russia looks forward to inking defense deals at December summit
Read more
Hainan's Sanya is recognized as one of the healthiest cities in China
A special index takes into account the resources of the health care system, the services it provides, the extent to which the health of its residents is protected, the environment, and the overall health of the population
Read more
Hainan will launch 32 projects worth $62.9 billion in 2022
Some 24 of these projects will be implemented in the manufacturing sector
Read more
Separatists from Ethiopia's Oromia region plan to advance on Addis Ababa — media
In August, the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Oromo Liberation Army signed an agreement on joint actions against Ethiopia's government in order to overthrow it
Read more
Hotels in Hainan's Sanya get creative to draw newlyweds to the island
According to the newspaper, newlyweds and couples also enjoy duty free shopping
Read more
Lavrov says his meeting with Biden was useful
Biden stressed his commitment to further contacts, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Hainan launches large-scale head hunting project for Free Trade Port
The program will cover not only China's regions, but also foreign markets
Read more
Gas price in Europe up 11% after pumping to Germany via Yamal-Europe pipeline halted
The price of gas futures for December delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to almost $861 per 1,000 cubic meters
Read more