Supermicro enhances broadest portfolio of edge to cloud AI systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., November 9. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announces the enhancement of the broadest portfolio of Artificial Intelligence (AI) GPU servers which integrate new NVIDIA Ampere-family GPUs, including the NVIDIA A100, A30, and A2.

Supermicro's latest NVIDIA-Certified Systems deliver ten times more AI inference performance than previous generations, ensuring that AI enabled applications such as Image Classification, Object Detection, Reinforcement Learning, Recommendation, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) that can produce faster insights with dramatically lower costs. In addition to inferencing, Supermicro's powerful selection of A100 HGX 8-GPU and 4-GPU servers deliver three times higher AI training and eight times faster performance on big data analytics compared to previous generation systems.

"Supermicro leads the GPU market with the broadest portfolio of systems optimized for any workload, from the edge to the cloud," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "Our total solution for cloud gaming delivers up to 12 single-width GPUs in one 2U 2-node system for superior density and efficiency. In addition, Supermicro also just introduced the new Universal GPU Platform to integrate all major CPU, GPU, and fabric and cooling solutions."

The Supermicro E-403 server is ideal for distributed AI inferencing applications, such as traffic control and office building environmental conditions. Supermicro Hyper-E edge servers bring unprecedented inferencing to the edge with up to three A100 GPUs per system. Supermicro can now deliver complete IT solutions that accelerate collaboration among engineering and design professionals, including NVIDIA-Certified servers, storage, networking switches, and NVIDIA Enterprise Omniverse software for professional visualization and collaboration.

"Supermicro's wide range of NVIDIA-Certified Systems are powered by the complete portfolio of NVIDIA Ampere architecture-based GPUs," said Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of Accelerated Computing at NVIDIA. "This provides Supermicro customers top-of-the-line performance for every type of modern-day AI workflow - from inference at the edge to high-performance computing in the cloud and everything in between."

Supermicro's powerful data center 2U and 4U GPU (Redstone, Delta) systems will be the first to market supporting the new Quantum-2 InfiniBand product line and the BlueField DPUs. The NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand solution includes high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency adapters, switches and cables, and comprehensive software for delivering the highest data center performance, which runs across the broad Supermicro product line.

The Quantum-2 InfiniBand-based systems will provide 400 Gb/s, 2X higher bandwidth per port, increased switch density, and 32X higher AI acceleration per switch than the previous generation of InfiniBand communication adapters and switches and offer both Intel or AMD processor support.  

With hybrid work environments becoming the norm, new technologies are required to ensure a workforce's technical parity. The combination of NVIDIA's Omniverse Enterprise and Supermicro GPU servers will transform complex 3D workflows, resulting in infinite iterations and faster time-to-market for a wide range of innovative products. In addition, NVIDIA's Omniverse Enterprise, and AI Enterprise on VMware for integrating AI into their enterprise workflows, are optimized and tested on Supermicro's NVIDIA-Certified Systems, enabling geographically diverse teams to work together seamlessly.

To learn more about Supermicro solutions that incorporate NVIDIA technology, please join Supermicro at #GTC21 with the following sessions:

- Edge AI: Smart Cities, Places, and Venues  (LINK)

- Supermicro Solutions for NVIDIA AI Enterprise and Omniverse Enterprise Platforms (LINK)

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

EonStor GS scale-out unified storage accelerates media post-production
Aviation units stationed in Crimea 100% provided with modern aircraft — commander
According to Southern Military District Commander Alexander Dvornikov, troop rearming is a priority today
Iraq’s prime minister says he knows who committed attack against him
They would be apprehended in the near future, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has said
CIA chief visited Moscow to warn Russia over troop buildup near Ukraine, CNN says
The TV channel noted that during his official two-day visit this week, William Burns also expressed concern that Russia is close to using its gas exports as leverage
Ten guards injured in drone attack on Iraqi premier’s residence — TV
The building in Baghdad’s heavily guarded green zone, where foreign embassies and governmental buildings are located, was damaged in the attack
Russian Navy forces hunt down enemy sub in drills as NATO warships enter Black Sea
The drills took place amid the presence of two US warships in the Black Sea: the flagship, command ship Mount Whitney and the guided missile destroyer Porter
Attorney Pavlov, Team 29 lawyers put on Russia’s register of foreign agent mass media
Pavlov was put on the wanted list in October for disclosing investigation data
Russian Navy thwarts ‘missile strike’ on Sevastopol as US warships enter Black Sea
The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen held an exercise to shield a naval base from a notional enemy’s missile strike
Russian Navy frigate participating in Tsirkon missile trials arrives in White Sea
The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate, the first ocean-going warship, fully designed and built in modern Russia
Western Returned Scholars Association Conference to be held in November in Hainan
Innovation and high technology will be the main topic of the event
Volume of used foreign capital in Hainan increases 4.9 times in January-August
The figure rose to $1.907 billion
Russia knew in advance that Ghani regime would not be supported by Afghan army — diplomat
According to Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov, the embassies of those countries, which were guided by the wrong forecasts of further developments in Afghanistan, fled the country
Putin, CIA director discuss Russia-US relations, regional conflicts over phone — Kremlin
On November 2-3, Burns visited Moscow with a delegation of high-ranking US officials and had a meeting with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin
Russia re-adjusts Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles’ test-launch program - source
Five launches are scheduled for 2022 with the frames of the flight tests
Russia registers 39,165 new coronavirus cases in past day
Coronavirus fatalities increased by 1,179
Nord Stream 2 ready for launch — Gazprom
The gas line consists of two strings with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year
Sanya resort to expand its program to attract highly skilled workers
Starting April 2018, the resort has recruited more than 34,000 skilled workers, including 1,600 foreigners
Hainan launches large-scale head hunting project for Free Trade Port
The program will cover not only China's regions, but also foreign markets
Russia's figure skater Shcherbakova wins Grand Prix in Italy, Khromykh is second
Meanwhile, Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev finished third in the pairs competition
International Consumer Products Expo to be held in Haikou on November 25-28
More than 1,000 Chinese and foreign enterprises will take part in the exhibition
Armenian PM highly assesses activities of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
According to Nikol Pashinyan, the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region is one of the most important and fully implemented provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020
Hainan registers more than 5.8 thousand foreign trade enterprises in January-September
This is almost 2.3 times more than the same period last year
Global economic losses from pandemic top up to $10 trillion, says Russian Accounts Chamber
Head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin said that the health systems of the countries around the globe have demonstrated unreadiness for the pandemic
Russia and China sign a contract to build a joint heavy helicopter
According to head of the Russian Helicopters holding Andrey Boginsky, the Russian side will develop some elements, including the transmission, tail rotor and anti-icing systems
Belarus to receive second batch of Russian BTR-82A armored vehicles soon
The country’s army will receive Russian-made multi-purpose combat helicopters by mid-2022
Bavaria’s head vows to launch Nord Stream 2 as soon as possible
"We are withdrawing from coal and nuclear power generation, and the lack of resources is becoming more and more severe," he said
Hainan consumer sector up 31.9% from January to September
The main factor contributing to the increase in retail sales was value-added consumer goods
No data in Zelensky’s office about Russian troops buildup at border with Ukraine
According to presidential press secretary Sergei Nikoforov, Ukraine’s defense minister earlier reported about the security situation to the president but said nothing "about anything alarming."
Media: Hainan introduces a digital driver’s license system
More than 68,000 drivers have already applied for a digital license in Haikou
Gas crisis in Moldova exposes problems in relations with Russia - Moldovan President
Sandu said the gas negotiations were very difficult
Poland increases troop numbers on Belarus border to 12,000 — Defense Ministry
It was previously reported that the Territorial Defense Force troops were put on full alert in order to bolster the Polish Border Guard
Russia to deliver large humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in November - envoy
On these special flights in November will also repatriate Afghan nationals with Russian citizenship, Dmitry Zhirnov said
First ‘Terminator’ tank support combat vehicles to enter service with Urals tank division
The ‘Terminator’ is a multi-purpose heavily armored and armed tracked fire support fighting vehicle that features powerful armament, advanced fire control instruments and high maneuverability
Gas pumping to Germany via Yamal-Europe halted again
Reverse flows started
Ethiopian envoy in Russia slams reports on rebels’ surrounding Addis Ababa as fake news
Ethiopian Ambassador to Moscow said that "the actions of the antigovernmental groups are "useless and helpless"
Press review: Key US warship enters Black Sea and Kiev gripes over Kazakh coal transit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 8th
Russian Energy Ministry confirms death of its former chief Shmatko
Shmatko served as Russia’s Energy Minister from 2008 to 2012
Russia designs ‘smart’ projectile-drone hybrid
The projectile will be launched from a catapult
Hainan modernizes statistics system for services sector
Improvements to Hainan's statistics system for the services sector will make it possible to track data that did not previously appear in the province's official documents
First car bought with digital yuan in Hainan
A woman named Chen bought a car powered by new energy sources in Qionghai City
Lugansk negotiator cries foul over Kiev’s use of drones in Donbass
Earlier, Miroshnik said that Reznikov’s appointment confirms Kiev’s determination to seek escalation in Donbass
Scientists in Hainan develop type of rice with a strong yield
Some 926.5 kilograms of rice were harvested during the first harvest in May this year
Clinical trials of Pfizer COVID-19 jab flawed and doctored up, says The BMJ journal
The vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, are special fat nanoparticles that contain a fragment of the COVID-19 RNA
Hainan’s Sanya announces first international yacht design award
The prize fund of the contest is $63,000
Return of detained Russian ship crew from Denmark being considered — embassy
The Akademik Ioffe was detained in Denmark’s Skagen on November 1 and the ship’s papers were seized
Foreign warships in Black Sea testing strength of Russian borders, says defense chief
Currently, two US warships are operating in the Black Sea
Hainan’s economy grows 12.8% in the three quarters of 2021
According to Wang Yu, deputy head of the region's bureau of statistics, Hainan's economy is showing "obvious intensive growth".
Over 90% of Russian military pilots have combat experience, says defense chief
Sergei Shoigu said that actually all the commanders at all levels have gone through the Syrian operation
NASA official confirms possibility of swapping flights with Russia
Roscomsos Chief Dmitry Rogozin told early that the Russian and US space agencies had begun to discuss substantively flights by Russian cosmonauts aboard US space vehicles and vice versa
Hainan’s Sanya holds an international week of culture and creativity
28 thematic conferences on key issues of tourism, innovation and design were organized
Hainan traded with 179 countries and regions in January-September 2021
The main foreign trade partners of the province were the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
