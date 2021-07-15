LearnWorlds secures $32M in growth funding from Insight partners to help educators

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 15. /PRNewswire/ LearnWorlds, an all-in-one platform for creating and selling online courses, announced today that it has secured a $32 million minority investment by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners .

LearnWorlds provides a no-code, white-label, all-in-one platform where educators and content creators can create, host, market, and sell highly interactive and engaging online courses. The Cyprus-based company capitalized on a breakout year for e-learning, showing 3x+ growth, as demand for online learning accelerated into a "new normal."

LearnWorlds plans to use the funding to advance its product roadmap, boost its customer success and accelerate marketing and sales focused on SMBs. LearnWorlds expects that the company will more than double its staff from 80 to 170 full-time employees in the next year, expanding the team internationally, beyond its current headquarters in Greece and Cyprus.

Panos Siozos, co-founder and CEO of LearnWorlds, said: "We set out to create the best and most accessible course creation platform for educators who are as passionate about teaching as we are. We democratized direct-to-consumer e-learning by making it possible for everyone to launch their own online course, out of their living rooms, and to profit from their skills and content.

While the full potential of e-learning has always been five years into the future, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend. Now, more than ever, educators and businesses need tools to help them re-train and re-skill people in a mobile, distributed, flexible, enjoyable, but also cost-effective and efficient way. And LearnWorlds is the tool that makes this happen."

"Over the last several years, we have seen online education platforms reshape the future of learning as individuals look to develop additional competencies and companies intend to re-skill their employees," said Nikitas Koutoupes, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "LearnWorlds represents the ideal cloud-based LMS to create premium, interactive, and branded learning experiences that quantifiably impact learning outcomes. At Insight, we invest in world-class teams who are creating market leading products, so we are thrilled to partner with Panos and team to help them accelerate their already impressive growth."

LearnWorlds has enjoyed rapid growth and already counts over 4,300 customers in more than 120 countries, including solo "edupreneurs", SMBs and large-training corporate sellers of online educational courses, as well as startups and corporations that provide online training for their customers and employees. LearnWorlds has experienced huge demand for its platform, and this demand has continued throughout 2021.

Insight Partners, one of the world's largest venture capital and private equity firms, is known for working closely with growth-stage companies, contributing unmatched expertise and business strategy, and helping them scale up their operations. Insight Onsite, its ScaleUp engine, is designed to help portfolio companies scale by providing a range of services in key business areas, like recruitment, marketing, and product development. Insight has backed the likes of Twitter, Shopify, and Pluralsight, with current portfolio companies including Udemy, Skilljar, Epignosis, and Monday.com.

ABOUT LEARNWORLDS

LearnWorlds is a cloud-based, no-code, white-label, all-in-one platform for creating and selling online courses. More than 4300 professional trainers, training organizations and corporations, in more than 120 countries, trust the platform to sell online courses, train employees and associates, and educate their customers. In a sea of online course platforms, LearnWorlds stands out with its overall user-friendliness, exceptional content authoring, the powerful website builder, extreme customizability and obsessive customer support, which make LearnWorlds a beloved tool for educators, designers, and developers alike. LearnWorlds has offices in Limassol, Cyprus and Chania, Greece but more than 90% of the staff works in a fully remote way.

( www.learnworlds.com | hello@learnworlds.com )

ABOUT INSIGHT PARTNERS

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.