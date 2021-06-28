ZTE rolls out third-generation 5G Indoor CPE MC8020

SHENZHEN, China, June 28. /PRNewswire/ ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has rolled out its third-generation 5G Indoor CPE MC8020 at Mobile World Congress 2021.

ZTE previously revealed one of the world's first 5G routers ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801 in 2018. The company's second-generation 5G Indoor CPE MC801A was launched in 2019, winning the prestigious iF Design Award. Currently, the 5G Indoor CPE MC801A has been available in more than 30 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Product Highlights:

Supports both 5G SA and NSA modes, as well as Sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum bands.

Enables dual-path convergence of 5G and wired broadband with the exclusive zlink Boost technology, allowing dual gigabit access.

Employs the latest Wi-Fi 6 AX5400 access technology, delivering 200 percent faster access speed than that of the previous generation.

Adopts four-way omnidirectional high-gain antenna to provide a high-speed 5G network for up to 128 Wi-Fi users simultaneously.

To support the rapidly-growing need for live broadcasting, the third-generation ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC8020 delivers high-quality 5G connectivity, tackles network congestion in complex scenarios, meets enterprise-level configuration requirements, and has consumer-friendly settings for easier smart home connectivity.

3.0 Super Antenna Technology

ZTE's latest 3.0 super antenna technology achieves true omnidirectional height for improved 5G signal penetration. The new super antenna technology delivers 15 percent more coverage and 20 percent faster access speed than that of the ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A.

Fast Connectivity for Complex Scenarios

With Qualcomm®'s latest enterprise-level NPU, the ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC8020 delivers Wi-Fi 6, 4x4 MIMO, and 4KQAM at a peak speed rate of up to 5.4Gbps for up to 128 users simultaneously. It supports key Wi-Fi 6 technologies such as OFDMA, TWT, and BSS coloring, and utilizes chip-level AI computing power - effectively reducing interference and power consumption while meeting higher service-level agreements (SLAs) for concurrently connected diverse usage profiles.

zLink Boost

The advanced zLink Boost technology automatically converges wireless and wired broadband networks, doubling the upstream and downstream speeds of ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC8020 to achieve a constant high-speed connection.

NFC One-Touch Connection

With new NFC functionality, ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC8020 can be connected to NFC-enabled smartphones with just one touch. Connecting TVs, computers, and smart devices to the ZTE Indoor 5G CPE MC8020 can be automated without changes to Wi-Fi network settings.

Leading 5G Innovations

With 16 years of mobile internet experience, and close to 1000 patents in the field, ZTE has shipped more than 200 million mobile internet devices around the world, with shipments of its self-developed chipsets exceeding 30 million. To date, ZTE's 5G mobile internet terminal products have been commercially deployed in more than 30 countries and regions.