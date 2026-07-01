Russia won’t allow Starobelsk victims be forgotten — MFA

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The deaths of 21 students at a teacher training college in Starobelsk in a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime cannot be justified under any circumstances, and Moscow will do everything possible to preserve the memory of the victims, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat recalled that "June 30 marked 40 days since the horrific attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the teacher training college in Starobelsk." The victims, she said, were young men and women who "wanted to become teachers in order to pass on to future generations everything they held dear, but the Kiev regime terrorists took away their future and stole their lives."

Zakharova noted that "the collective West's media outlets still appear not to have noticed this tragedy, despite the fact that it was deliberate." "It was not just an attack on a city," she said. "It was an attack on the very essence of humanity. It was a challenge to everything we hold dear."

"Today, we bow our heads, understanding that this pain can never be healed and that this injustice cannot be forgiven in any way," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. "The short lives of the young victims of this heinous terrorist attack were a bright light extinguished far too soon, but we will do everything to ensure that this light never fades. The memory of every student who died at the teacher training college in Starobelsk will always remain with us," the diplomat concluded.