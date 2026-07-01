Russian foreign minister to meet with Guyanese UN secretary-general candidate — MFA

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Guyana's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Rodrigues is a candidate for the post of the UN next secretary-general.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Moscow on July 3 with former foreign minister of Guyana and now-Guyanese Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, in connection with her candidacy for the post of head of the organization," the diplomat said.