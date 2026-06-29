Russian PM Mishustin joins Putin-Lukashenko talks as economy takes focus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin joined the presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko respectively, on their second day of talks as trade and economic cooperation, along with joint Union State projects, topped the agenda, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The agenda was quite clear-cut and primarily focused on bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation," Peskov said at a news briefing. "That is why, on the second day, as Putin said yesterday, the Russian prime minister joined the presidents."

"The conversation was highly substantive, because, of course, there are a large number of joint projects on the Union State agenda that require detailed attention," he added.