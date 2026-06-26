Russian soldiers who returned from captivity first of all want to meet with families

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian servicemen who returned from Ukrainian captivity told TASS about their plans for the future and how their relatives reacted to their return.

Serviceman Alexander said that the first thing he did was to call his mother, who cried with happiness when she heard him. He then immediately dialed his wife.

"She picked up the phone: 'Oh, daddy, it's you,' and immediately turned on the speakerphone for her daughter so that her daughter could hear," he said.

Alexander said that his little daughter, who was born shortly before he left, was waiting for him at home. "I wanted to contact my daughter and know that everything was fine," he said.

Serviceman Yevgeny shared his plans for the future: he wants to get a stable job. But most of all, he wants to meet his family.

"Let's all sit together, talk, hug. And later, I still want to buy an apartment or a house for myself," he said.

Kurban, a soldier, also wants to meet with his family: he was able to call his sister and she, he added, "was shocked." "To see my children, my wife, all my relatives and friends," he said, speaking about future plans.