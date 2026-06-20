At least five drones downed over Crimea’s Sevastopol, attack continues

SEVASTOPOL, June 20. /TASS/. Russian air defenses are repelling a Ukrainian drone attack on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, with five drones already downed, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

"In Sevastopol, the military continues to repel an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. Air defenses, and mobile fire groups are in action. The air raid warning remains in force. Stay in safety areas," he said.

"Five drones have been downed in the North Side, Balaklava and Cape Fiolent," the governor added.