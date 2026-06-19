Russian embassy accuses Moldovan authorities of unlawful detention of Russian national

CHISINAU, June 19. /TASS/. A Russian national was unlawfully detained at Chisinau airport and has been isolated from diplomats, the Russian embassy in Moldova said.

"This is not a matter of routine procedural interaction but of sustained pressure accompanied by harsh interrogations, provocative questions, and actions that ultimately led to serious consequences [for his health]," th embassy said on its Telegram channel.

According to the embassy, the man was detained on June 19 while going through customs and passport control procedures and was "subjected to humiliating pressure." The detainee’s health "deteriorated sharply as a result of emotional and psychological pressure from the competent bodies." Representatives of the Russian consulate are not being allowed to see him. In addition, the Russian national was denied the opportunity to leave Moldovan territory. "We view this incident as a gross disregard for the fundamental norms of international law and the state’s obligations in the consular sphere," the embassy said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry recommended Russian nationals refrain from visiting Moldova amid numerous reports about the discrimination and maltreatment of Russian citizens by the Moldovan authorities.