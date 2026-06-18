About 850,000 Russians visited Thailand in 2026 — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Almost two million Russians visited Thailand in 2025 and the figure is already about 850,000 for this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit.

"Tourist exchanges are developing dynamically. Almost two million Russians visited Thailand in 2025 and about 850,000 people already from the start of this year," the head of state said.

The meeting today is a good opportunity to discuss current issues of Russian-Thai relations, Putin added.