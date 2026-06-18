Russia, ASEAN agree to explore holding joint Years of Culture

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and ASEAN have agreed to explore opportunities for holding joint Years of Culture in the future, according to a joint declaration adopted at the summit in Kazan.

The parties agreed to continue strengthening mutual cultural ties, including through exploring opportunities for holding Russia-ASEAN Years of Culture in the future.

The parties also pledged to promote the implementation of the 2010 agreement between the Russian government and the governments of ASEAN member states on cultural cooperation by expanding intercultural dialogue based on the principles of mutual understanding and respect.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It comprises 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.