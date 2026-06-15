LUGANSK, June 15. /TASS/. Over 800 Russian residents have been wounded in attacks by Ukrainian strike drones in May due to the West’s increased deliveries of drones to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik has told TASS.

Earlier, Miroshnik told TASS that in total, the number of casualties in Kiev’s attacks stood at 1,038 people, including 153 fatalities.

"Growing civilian casualties are directly linked to the deliveries of strike drones to Kiev in large numbers by ‘Western partners,’ in particular the United Kingdom. Drones have become the deadliest weapon, accounting for the majority of civilian casualties. Over 78% of victims, namely 817 people, have fallen victim to strike drones in various modifications used by the Ukrainian side," he said.

In his words, Ukrainian troops used drones "to target civilian transport vehicles," sending them to attack motorbikes, motorcycles, cars, and buses.

"Kiev resorted to large-scale drone strikes, remote mining, and drone loitering over highways to block traffic and cargo deliveries in Alyoshki and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region, as well as in some populated areas in the Republic of Crimea," he said. "By carrying out regular strikes on civilian transport, Ukrainian militants sought to disrupt access of civilian residents to food, medicines, and fuel, and to prevent their movement across the territory of these regions.".