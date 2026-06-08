Lavrov says UN chief must be independent, truly committed to Charter

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The UN Secretary-General must be neutral, independent, and fully committed to the Organization’s Charter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I would like to reaffirm our full support for the idea that the Secretary-General must be neutral, independent, and committed to the Charter in its entirety, not just to 'Kosovo’s right to self-determination' or 'Crimea is part of Ukraine’s territorial integrity'. That is the what matters," he said at a meeting with former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who is running for UN Secretary General.

"We need to be sure that the Secretary-General will truly be different this time," Lavrov added.