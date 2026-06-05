Putin lists high technologies that could turn countries into hubs of multipolar world

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin listed three key technologies that could transform a country into a hub of a multipolar world: artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems, and digital platforms.

"It is obvious that technological progress is the most important factor in global transformation. <…> According to scientists' and experts' forecasts, countries or groups of countries that possess a full set of their own technologies in these fields will become powerful centers of sovereignty in a multipolar world. Moreover, without these technologies, real sovereignty will be impossible in principle," the Russian leader noted at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Putin added that countries with large populations, vast territories, and distinctive cultures must also have their own technological base. "Such states cannot merely act as users of others' solutions. Otherwise, they risk becoming subject to control by foreign platforms," the president pointed out.