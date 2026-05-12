Putin calls for continuing work with Ukraine on reunification of children with families

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to continue work at the level of Russian and Ukrainian ombudspersons to ensure the reunification of families with their children.

At a meeting with outgoing Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova, the president asked how many children had been handed over to Ukraine. After being told that the number was around 20, he stressed that this work should continue.

"And how many of our children have returned?" Putin asked. "A little bit less," Moskalkova answered.