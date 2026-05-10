Armenia’s participation in summit with EU is its sovereign right — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Armenia’s participation in a summit with the European Union is a completely normal practice and a sovereign right of Yerevan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya-1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Asked to comment on the "gathering" held in Yerevan, the Kremlin spokesman noted that it was not a "gathering," but "a rather representative summit, a normal practice."

"Armenia pursues a multi-vector foreign policy. It is absolutely Armenia’s sovereign right to host such summits. Holding an Armenia-European Union summit is also completely normal," Peskov said.