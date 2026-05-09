Work on POW lists underway, swap to start if parties reach agreement — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Relevant agencies in Russia and Ukraine have been actively working throughout the day on lists of POWs, and a prisoner exchange could begin once the sides reach an agreement, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"As far as I know, the relevant agencies are supposed to be actively working on the lists today, and if they reach an agreement through their channels, the exchange will begin," the Kremlin representative said.

Ushakov added that some time would be needed to organize the exchange, but the process could move fairly quickly.

"On our part, the preliminary work [on the prisoner exchange] was underway even before the announcement of this ceasefire. And we had already provided lists to the Ukrainian side. We received no response from them. But now, perhaps due to the pressure from [US President Donald Trump], as I mentioned earlier, they will hurry up with preparing the list," the diplomat said.

"First, we need to compile this list, identify the actual individuals, and then reach an agreement to begin the exchanges," Ushakov noted.

"It all takes time, but I think it can be done fairly quickly. That's what we agreed on, but we'll see how it turns out in practice," he added.