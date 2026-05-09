Kremlin aide believes Trump’s hopes for longer ceasefire with Kiev are unfounded

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s hope that the May 9-11 ceasefire will be extended is not supported by the actual situation and is hindered by the Kiev regime’s inability to uphold it, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Yes, [Trump’s hope for an extension of the ceasefire] is unfounded," the diplomat said. "But he hopes for it, why not? And he is working toward it," he added.

"But this (a prolonged ceasefire - TASS) depends not only on him, but also on the other two parties," Ushakov concluded.