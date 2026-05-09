IN BRIEF: Key Ushakov statements on Zelensky’s ‘clownery,’ pause in Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. No agreements were reached on extending the three-day ceasefire dedicated to Victory Day, while the trilateral peace process on Ukraine is currently on pause, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

Moscow believes that its warning about the consequences of Ukrainian provocations on May 9 was understood "in most capitals," while Vladimir Zelensky’s decree "allowing" the parade in Moscow was mere clownery.

Ushakov also clarified that Vladimir Zelensky did not convey any messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin through Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the presidential aide.

Statements from Kiev

There were no strikes on Red Square and "naturally, there was also no massive retaliatory missile strike on Kiev."

Moscow believes foreign leaders understood the threats issued by Vladimir Zelensky to attack Moscow on May 9: "We quite clearly stated what could follow criminal terrorist actions by Kiev, so I think this was understood in most capitals."

Vladimir Zelensky’s decree "allowing" the parade in Moscow was "circus and clownery": "How should I put it, it’s even embarrassing to comment on. But yes, clownery, circus, call it whatever you want. There are other short words as well."

Ceasefire

Contacts between Moscow and Washington intensified, in particular against the backdrop of Kiev’s threats and Russia’s warning of retaliation should those threats be carried out: "Taking into account, in particular, our warnings addressed to Kiev, our contacts with the Americans intensified, during which we agreed on a ceasefire."

No new agreements regarding the Victory Day ceasefire were reached: "No, there was an agreement that the ceasefire dedicated to Victory Day would last for three days: the 9th, 10th and 11th."

Ukraine talks

A pause has been taken in trilateral talks on Ukraine, and no agreements have been reached regarding the next rounds: "No one has spoken about negotiations for now. A pause has been taken, and no agreements have been reached on the next round."

The talks "will probably resume," though the timing is unknown.

Ukraine knows what needs to be done to make the next round of talks successful: "It is clear what each side needs to do before the next round of negotiations. By each side, I mean first and foremost the Ukrainian side. And it knows what needs to be done in order for the next round to be successful."

Putin-Fico meeting

Zelensky did not convey any message to Russian President Vladimir Putin through Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico: "Zelensky did not convey any messages through Fico."

During his conversation with Putin, Fico informed him about the outcome of his meeting with Zelensky and about the assessments voiced by the Ukrainian leader: "The prime minister informed our president and our delegation that he had indeed met with Zelensky the other day. Zelensky shared with him his assessments of the current situation in the Russian-Ukrainian context."

Since the Ukrainian leader did not convey any message, "it turned out that Fico simply informed [Putin] in considerable detail about what he had discussed with Zelensky."

Among other issues, the talks also addressed the Ukraine topic: "I can say that the Ukrainian topic was discussed among many other issues.".