IN BRIEF: Key takeaways from Vladimir Putin’s Victory Day reception speech

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The events of June 22, 1941 will always serve as a reminder of the consequences of blind belief in one’s superiority and racism demonstrated by Nazi Germany, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while delivering remarks at a ceremonial reception marking Victory Day.

The president noted that it is Russia’s duty to prevent any justification of Nazism and the genocide of Soviet people.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the head of state.

Shared victory

Russia has never divided Victory into its own and someone else’s: "It is well known that the peoples of the Soviet Union made the decisive contribution to the defeat of Nazism. At the same time, we have never divided this grand Victory into ours and others’."

Russia honors the memory of wartime alliance: "We honor the contribution of all soldiers of the anti-Hitler coalition, members of the resistance, partisans and underground fighters."

"People of different ages and nationalities, men and women, the elderly and the young were guided through hardship by faith in the triumph of justice, in the right of peoples to sovereignty and identity. And, of course, by love for the Motherland. These feelings remain our spiritual and moral guideposts today."

Preserving memory and preventing repetition

The falsification of World War II history must be firmly suppressed, and any attempts to glorify Nazis are unacceptable: "It is important to firmly suppress attempts to falsify the events of World War II and to glorify Nazis and collaborators. They are responsible for the unbearable suffering and deaths of millions of civilians."

Russia considers it its duty to prevent any justification of Nazis and their brutal actions against the Soviet people: "It is our duty to prevent any justification of the genocide of Soviet citizens and other atrocities committed by Nazi criminals. They were unequivocally condemned by the rulings of the Nuremberg Tribunal and have no statute of limitations."

The events that took place in June 1941 will forever serve as a reminder of the consequences of blind belief in one’s superiority and racism demonstrated by Nazi Germany: "This date carries sorrow for the millions who perished and serves as a reminder of the terrible consequences that blind belief in one’s superiority, racism, xenophobia and the denial of other peoples’ right to their own identity can bring."

Forming a multipolar world

The fathers and grandfathers of all peoples of the world, without exception, bequeathed to future generations the duty to "preserve and defend peace," and this principle must form the basis of the emerging world order.

The emerging multipolar world order must be founded on the principles of the UN Charter and the indivisibility of security: "I am convinced that the fairer, multipolar architecture now taking shape must rely on the norms of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and fullness and proceed from the principle of equal and indivisible security."

It is also important to "take into account the cultural and civilizational diversity of the peoples of the planet, their right to determine their own destiny and to follow the traditions and precepts of their ancestors."

Victory Day reception

At the Victory Day reception, the president proposed a toast "to the victorious generation, to the triumph of truth and justice, and to the friendship and prosperity of countries and peoples."

At the Kremlin reception, Putin noted that he was glad to celebrate Victory Day "among friends and reliable partners."

The Russian president personally approached all guests attending the reception and raised glasses with each of them. Those present included Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, leaders of CIS countries and others.