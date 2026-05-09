Putin begins meeting with Fico at Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who arrived in Moscow for Victory Day celebrations, in the Hall of the Order of St. Catherine at the Grand Kremlin Palace, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian delegation attending the talks includes Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The meeting is expected to address the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as an exchange of views on pressing international issues. The sides will also discuss prospects for resuming the work of the Russian-Slovak intergovernmental commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation, whose meetings have not been held since 2021.